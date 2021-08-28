Cities work to address homelessness

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

City Hall in Kansas City has started to address the homeless encampment at Sterling Avenue underneath the Interstate 70 overpass along the border with Independence, which had become a notable health hazard this summer.

Independence Mayor Eileen Weir says that a sustained effort to address that area, along with homeless set-ups at other corridors between the two cities, needs to be a collective one, as well.

Weir said mayors and city managers from both cities met last week and are developing an agreement so both sides can enforce each other's laws and ordinances, They're also collaborating to identify additional safe facilities for emergency services and crisis drop-in centers.

“It truly was a really good meeting,” Weir said. “Everybody's very much on the same page, that these are issues we need to work on together to try and mitigate.”

“It really isn't just I-70 and Sterling. We talked about all the entryways into each other's cities, like 24 and 435 and 23rd and 435. Truman and 435 is the county.”

Weir intentionally says “mitigation” and “triaging,” rather than full solutions, because “solutions are too complex” for municipalities to simply handle on their own. A full solution requires multiple areas or layers of community assistance.

In this case, mitigation meant Kansas City – and earlier, the local Missouri Department of Transportation office – first provided trash bags for the homeless residents to fill up, to then be picked up later. Both cities are also working with MoDOT to get more right-of-way maintenance at that site and others.

Part of the issue at I-70 and Sterling had been that 3-1-1 calls for service to Kansas City often would get rerouted to MoDOT simply because of a mention of “bridge” or “I-70,” and MoDOT is limited to just maintenance, not law enforcement.

A spokesperson for KC City Manager Brian Platt's office said the non-profit Care Beyond the Boulevard, a partnering organization with the city, has send medical and case management teams to assess the site and assist people with transitional services.

It's a similar approach Independence has tried to employ with police and the Community Services League doing outreach. Kansas City also works with CSL, Weir said.

Weir and KC spokesperson Maggie Green both point out the cities can't simply arrive and do a full-sweep cleanup of places.

“You can't just show up unannounced and say it's time to move out and we're going to take everything,” Weir said. “I think it's a mistake to think these folks have absolutely nothing. Usually, they have some form of ID that they need to access services.”

Still, she said, “It's a huge health hazard, and they're not using sanitary conditions, and there's a good chance there's covid in the waste.”

That's why the city health department tries to go to food handout sites and offer vaccinations, the mayor said.

In Kansas City, Green said, “Our approach includes sending homeless outreach coordinators and case workers and offering temporary and permanent housing options and other services while simply volunteering to assist with moving any personal belongings or people upon request only.”

“That is our goal: finding permanent, safe housing options for the unhoused.”

In the longer term, Green said, Kansas City is trying to add affordable housing and permanent housing options, including repurposing unused buildings or vacant houses.

The homeless issue also encompasses mental illness and addiction, and Weir acknowledged the difficulty in locating potential housing and/or treatment facilities, adding that just as good community conversation on the subject had started to ferment early in 2020, the pandemic hit.

“As the problem was growing, our ability to respond to it was weakening,” she said.

Just this month, a crisis treatment center that partners with Comprehensive Mental Health Services sought to use the former city health department building on South Liberty Street to establish a treatment facility. That group withdrew the application before it reached the public hearing stage due to opposition from the neighborhood.

“Maybe that's not the best location, in a residential area, I understand that,” Weir said, but such a facility needs to have nearby access to public transportation and the courts, and that naturally is near the Square.

“What is the community willing to support, if that's the right word?” she said. “You have to build the path to where people are walking.”

Regarding I-70 and Sterling and other corridors, while solutions are not easy or very imminent, Weir is encouraged that Kansas City is joining the effort.

“How can we improve situation for businesses in that area, the people who live in that area and the folks who are there,” Weir said. “It's not safe situation, and it's not a safe and welcoming situation for Independence or Kansas City, and everybody understands that.”

“Nobody is interested in shoving the problem back and forth.”