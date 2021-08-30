EJC case totals update

By The Examiner staff

New COVID-19 cases in the area have continues to slowly dip over the past of couple weeks.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside of Kansas City and Independence, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 100.5 through Sunday, down from 117 last week and 150 three weeks ago.

The county department recently switched its dashboard from a rolling 14-day positive test percentage to a seven-day percentage to provide a more short-term view. Through Sunday, the seven-day figure was 14.8 percent, down from 18.4 percent last week. In the two weeks before that, the 14-day percentage had been above 16 percent the past two weeks.

The city of Independence Health Department reported its rolling 14-day percentage at 15.6 percent through Thursday, down just 0.3 from two weeks earlier.

Independence confirmed about 320 additional COVID-19 cases through testing over the seven-day period ending last Thursday, for about 18,300 since the pandemic started, as well as three deaths over the past two weeks for 207 deaths overall.

The county Health Department also recently altered its dashboard to count confirmed and probable cases in the cumulative case total. As of two weeks ago, the department had confirmed 26,600 cases outside of Kansas City and Independence since the pandemic began. This week, the case total is listed at 35,475, an increase of 838 since last week, with 433 total deaths (10 more over the past week).

According to Mid-America Regional Council's dashboard, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area stood at 135 on Sunday, down from 154 and 167 the past two weeks after a steady rise from just 39 in early June.

Metrowide, there have been more than 197,200 confirmed cases and 2,650 deaths since the pandemic began.

According to MARC’s dashboard, 43.9 percent of the population in Jackson County had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, up about 1 percent from last week and still slightly below the statewide figure of 44.8 percent that ranks on the lower end nationally.

The county figure of those fully vaccinated includes 28.8 percent for those ages 12 to 17, 48.3 percent of those 18 to 64 and 76.3 percent of those 65 and older.

Metrowide, 48.5 percent of the total population has been vaccinated, up from 44 percent last week.