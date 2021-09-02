Santa-Cali-Gon festival this weekend

By The Examiner staff

With the Santa-Cali-Gon Days Festival just days away, no last-minute cancelations among performing acts or notable vendors have popped up for the Labor Day weekend gathering.

The annual festival, organized by the Independence Chamber of Commerce, opens at noon Friday. It was essentially shuttered last year due to the pandemic but has drawn up to 300,000 people around the Square over the long weekend.

“Everything is still on,” the chamber's Morgan Welch said.

Festival hours are noon to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Labor Day. Admission is free. The carnival will also be open 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday.

There is free parking at the Community of Christ Auditorium, 1001 W. Walnut Ave. Shuttles – $1 a ride – run every 15 minutes. There are handicap-accessible shuttles.

The main stage entertainment for Friday is Carl Worden at 6:30 p.m., Stone Senate at 8 p.m. and headliner Little Texas at 9:30 p.m. For Saturday, it’s Prairie Moon, Pryor & Lee and headliner Sawyer Brown at the same times, respectively.

Sunday brings a couple of tribute bands, Ridin’ the Storm Out (REO Speedwagon) at 6:30 p.m., Bob Jovi T 8, and Kansas City rock band Shooting Star at 9:30.

There are also scores of booths selling food, crafts and other items.

Wade Shows offers a carnival, and a couple of other special attractions also return: a Vietnam-era “Huey” helicopter will be on display; and Main Street 1849, with a block of games, crafts, period-costume actors and live demonstrations that harken back to Independence’s roots as the starting point of famous westward trails.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic also be available.

The festival grounds are Osage Street east to Memorial Drive and Truman Road south to Walnut Avenue. On the grounds, no smoking, no pets and no weapons are allowed. Also, no skateboarding, cycling or other recreational transportation.

The chamber says an interactive map will be available, accessible by desktop or smartphone.

Community stage performers:

• Friday: Wood Valley Pickers, 5:30 p.m.; The Trace, 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday: Claudia’s School of Dance, 10 a.m.; Cathy’s Creative Dance, 11 a.m.; wing cookoff and contest, noon; Bumblebee’s Cheer & Dance Team, 2 p.m.; Studio 3V Dance Center, 2:30 p.m.; Suzette Sings featuring Brother John, 4 p.m.; Sequoia Newland, 5:30 p.m.; and Alo Key, 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday: ice cream eating contest, noon; root beer chugging contest, 1 p.m.; veterans pinning ceremony, 2 p.m.; cornhole throwdown, 2:30 p.m.; Mark Doty and The Cause, 5:30 p.m.; and Vinyl Revival, 7:30 p.m.

• Monday: high school robotics teams, 11 a.m.; School of Rock, 12:30 p.m.; and Brand X Band, 2:30 p.m.