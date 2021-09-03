Trails and Truman murals

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Over the years, Kansas City artist Daniel Brewer has found plenty of subject matter to paint historical murals related to the area.

His works have gone back to the time of French fur traders who arrived here – his ancestry, he said – and the Native Americans they encountered.

“All the local history kind of intersects like a picture puzzle,” Brewer said Friday morning, after the ceremonial unveiling of his recent work erected on the Independence Square – 8-by-32 feet murals about the life of President Harry Truman and the westward trails on each side of Maple Avenue just east of Main Street. The Truman mural is affixed to the wall of Three Trails Brewery; the trails mural is on the wall of Ophelia's restaurant.

“I wanted it to be an artistic composition,” Brewer said. “Like this one with Truman walking in the center, and it flows out to either side with the other images over the background.”

Friday's dedication came in conjunction with Santa-Cali-Gon Days, which opened on the Square Friday and runs through the holiday weekend.

The murals originally had been planned for the walls under the new U.S. 24 bridge over Bess Truman Parkway. However, after selecting Brewer's images, the city cut the murals from its portion of bridge improvement costs in a pandemic-related budget move.

Eventually, the city's long-term plans to help beautify the Square became a landing point for the murals, Assistant City Manager Mark Randall said. The $35,000 cost is covered by funds from the Square tax increment financing plan that predated the murals by several years, and the city recently obtained the facade easements.

“The city was the applicant for the grant, and rather than put it on a city building, we put it on more visible structures,” Randall said. From putting together the artist selection committee in early 2019, he said, “There were a lot of detours to get to this point.”

Kurt Graham, director of the Truman Library, said in his six years on the job he has come “to appreciate the community and context in which (Truman's) integrity was formed,” and that context dates back to the trails stepping off from Independence in the mid-1800s.

“Events that happened right here on the Square,” Graham said, “helped change the world.”