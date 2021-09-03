Homeless discussion

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

While many in the community can provide examples of outreach with homeless people in Independence, finding full-breath solutions for the greater public good is another matter.

Often, they lack answers for more stable, safer housing.

Scott Stoner estimates he's encountered a majority of the homeless population in Independence through his outreach organization Hands and Feet of Jesus. He can provide food, clothing, even at times a hot shower via portable setup on a trailer

“The hurdle I come across is a place – a place to go,” Stoner said during a virtual town hall Thursday hosted by Independence Mayor Eileen Weir.

Weir hosted the town hall, which drew a few dozen viewers and included comments several people, after meeting recently with Kansas City’s mayor and city manager about how to deal with the homeless encampment under the Interstate 70 bridge over Sterling Avenue, as well as other corridors between the cities.

Weir described the organized outreach efforts by a dedicated Independence police officer who tries to connect people with social services such as the Community Services League.

Shelby Monaco, who handles contract abatement cases for the city, says she'll often encounter familiar faces at encampments or abandoned houses that draw complaints.

“The people that want to engage, a lot of them have chosen that lifestyle,” she said. “A lot of them refuse help all together, whether it be mental health issues or dependency issues. They'll pack up their belongings, and I'll run into them later.”

Monaco described an “immense amount of trash” at many places.

“I have picked up more 5-gallon buckets of No. 2 than you can imagine,” she said.

Monaco's story elicited an idea for a municipal program that at least had organized trash pickup of homeless areas, to mitigate the health hazard.

Participants mentioned McCune Residential Center on U.S. 24 and the former St. Mary’s High School building, both closed for nearly a decade, for shelter considerations. But Jackson County owns McCune and St. Mary’s is in private hands, and neither owner has been open to repurposing in that vein.

In general, setting up facilities to help with mental health and addiction treatment, which often accompany homelessness, can be a challenge, Weir said.

“We've had opportunities to bring facilities into the city, and people aren't typically receptive to having those in the neighborhood,” the mayor said.

Regarding that neighborhood reluctance to facilities connected with homeless and health treatment, Wendy Snow, a regular volunteer with homeless outreach, said it's important to remember “Homeless people are citizens, too.”

“Some of them have jobs; they're taxpayers,” she said. “And people do need to be by resources.”

Laura Dean Wiley suggested that part of the responsibility lies with citizens, including churches to an extent “to take of the care of the poor, the weak.”

“I'm talking about physical labor from people that want to help,” she said. “If we keep expecting the city to fix it, that's not realistic.”

The Rev. Sarah Wimberley, pastor at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in northeast Independence, said she and church members give food and clothing to homeless people there, similar to what her prior church in Englewood did.

While she wasn't part of the town hall, Wimberley echoes the observation that some homeless are reluctant to accept further services, even a temporary shelter.

“A lot of it is mental (health), they're paranoid too intimidated to go to a shelter,” she said. Social service workers “don't anymore, but a lot of people hide because social services would take your kids if you were homeless. Some of them are working, and living in their cars or tents.”

The city needs a shelter of some sort, and the metro area lacks a dedicated women's shelter, Wimberley says, “But people don't want that.”

Specifically, it's not wanted in their neighborhood.

Curtailed state and federal mental health funding doesn't help the issue, either, she says, and many churches are not set up to do in-house sheltering as some might think.

Even if municipalities can't handle it all, “I think the city needs to play a significant role in this arena,” Weir said, in part because of access to resources and the need for some policy.

“The best thing is to find relationships to help people,” the mayor said, adding that the council needs community backing to pursue those relationships. Trying to completely push the issue elsewhere is impossible, she said.

The mayor said she plans to have further community discussion on the issue.

“We're not going to just tell people, 'Go be homeless someplace else,'” she said.