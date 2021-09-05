Early covid data from schools

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Area school districts experienced at least a small uptick in COVID-19 from the first week of classes to the second week.

Districts generally update their COVOD dashboards on Friday, though the information varies in volume and depth.

The Blue Springs School District reported 12 active cases and 22 quarantines for exposure among students and staff in the first week, with no cases traced to school spread, and then reported 72 new cases and 136 additional quarantines in the second week, including eight cases traced to school spread.

In the first week, no elementary school had more than one case, but 32 of the new cases in the second week came from elementary schools, including eight at Cordill-Mason and six from Chapel Lakes. Moreland Ridge accounted for 12 of the 23 middle school cases, and Blue Springs South accounted for nine of 17 cases among high school states.

Independence reported 47 active cases in the first week of classes, then 54 active cases in the second week, meaning some active cases likely dropped off as people recovered and more than seven new cases were reported in the second week.

The district does not list numbers for exposure quarantines.

The second-week number is 0.34 percent of the district's population of just more than 16,000 staff and students. There was one early education case as well as 23 in the elementary schools, 11 in the middle schools and 18 in the high schools. The highest one-school total was 11 at Van Horn High School.

The Grain Valley School District reported 10 cases and 42 quarantines among more than 5,500 students in first week, then 13 new cases and 30 additional quarantines in the second week. Among the staff, there were three cases and three quarantines in the first week, then three new cases and four new quarantines, in the second week.

The Fort Osage School District simply lists percentage of students and staff that are active cases or under quarantine – based on a listed total of 5,554 student and staff. On Friday, the dashboard noted 0.5 percent as active case and 0.32 percent under quarantine, which calculates to 27 active cases and 17 under quarantine for exposure.

The Lee's Summit School District reported 32 cases – half of them from staff – and 39 quarantines in the period Aug. 17-23, then 63 new cases and 125 quarantines in the period Aug. 24-30. In the second week reported 36 new cases came from elementary schools, and two elementary schools had 39 and 17 students out for quarantine.

The district has not posted population number for this school year, but in 2020-21 school year it had about 17,800 students and more than 2,900 staff members.