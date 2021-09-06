Four wounded in Santa-Cali-Gon shooting Sunday

By The Examiner staff

Police say all four victims from Sunday evening’s shooting at the Santa-Cali-Gon Days Festival have been released from hospitals, as investigators seek the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

The annual Labor Day weekend festival was open until 5 p.m. Monday for its last day.

The shooting happened at 11 p.m. in the carnival area, which covers the whole block of a parking lot between Kansas and Walnut avenues. Police initially thought 10 to 15 shots had been fired but now say it was five to seven shots, based on shell casings found at the scene.

Police initially described the victims as four juveniles, then clarified Monday morning that they were three 16-year-olds – a girl and two boys – and a 25-year-old man.

Independence police normally has officers throughout the festival, and the shooting happened near the department’s festival station, spokesperson Jack Taylor said, so officers were on the scene within seconds. But the lone suspect, described as a Black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, quickly fled.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 816-325-7300 or the IPD Tips line at 325-7777.

Police have some surveillance video of the area, Taylor said, but it’s not known if they’ll be able to identify the suspect from the footage.

According to police, the shooting happened when two people got into a fight in the carnival and one pulled a gun out of his backpack and started firing. Police say they do not have reason to believe any of the four victims were involved in the fight.

The carnival was scheduled to run until midnight Sunday. Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, when festival booths were scheduled to close, Independence police posted on social media asking parents with children at Santa-Cali-Gon to come pick up their children immediately, because officers were “dealing with an emergency at the carnival.” A few minutes later, police posted of the shooting and said it was a “fluid scene.”

The annual festival, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, draws a couple hundred thousand people over the Labor Day weekend, with more than a hundred food, craft and other vendor booths in addition to the live entertainment and the carnival rides and activities. The festival has no entrance fee and had no controlled entrance areas.

The festival had closed early Friday evening due to bad weather.