Blue Springs diner claims it is now private club

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

A Blue Springs diner ordered closed Friday by the Jackson County Health Department for repeated violations of the county's mask mandate continues to stay open and serve food as a “private club.”

In claiming to be a private club, Rae's Cafe owner Amanda Wohletz is charging visitors a membership fee of $1 and requiring visitor sign-in.

Jackson County officials did not directly answer questions about whether it was legal for Rae’s remain open.

In an emailed statement from County Executive Frank White's office, a spokesperson said, “The county will take the necessary steps to ensure the health order is enforced. We have no further comment at this time.”

In announcing the order to close Friday, the county said health officials had received complaints about the business for two weeks and issued a warning and two tickets, as well as a notice to the owner that failure to wear masks and post proper signs would lead to the restaurant’s food permit would be revoked.

After three more complaints Friday morning, health officials ordered the business closed.

Deb Sees, environmental health administrator for the county who issued the closure order, would not comment Tuesday, referring questions to county executive's office.

A call Monday from The Examiner to Rae's Cafe went unanswered.

Since the mask mandate went into effect Aug. 9, the county has received more than 500 complaints and issued 86 warnings and 22 tickets for non-compliance. But Rae's Cafe is just the third business over the whole pandemic to have its license revoked for non-compliance.

The health order issued in early August applies to places of public accommodation, which include “any place or business offering or holding out to the general public goods, services, privileges, facilities advantages or accommodations for the peace, comfort, health and safety for the general public.” The order also says that “public accommodation shall not include a private club.”

Hand-written signs on diner's front door said “Rae's Cafe is NOT open to the public” and “Our authority comes from GOD, not from the Jackson County Health Department.”

Another printed sign described the $1 “membership fee” and the visitor sign-in and said no masks are allowed.

"By entering this club, you admit that you are not a member of the general public," that sign reads. "By signing your name, you record your membership and attendance. You also assume any and all risks of disease transmission."

Several supporters of Rae's Cafe held signs along Missouri 7 on Monday morning generally referring to government tyranny.

An earlier sign on the door, before the order to close, had said the staff were not required to work in masks and the diner would not be honoring the mask mandate.

Through the pandemic, enforcement of county health orders has been complaint-based. Health officials visit places based on complaints received and issue a warning or ticket if they witness the violation in person. One warning is given before a ticket of non-compliance is issued.

County Administrator Troy Schulte said in Friday's release that despite multiple attempts to work the business, the owner “willingly continued to violate the health order.”

“It is clear by the number of complaints we received that people in our community are concerned about the spread of the virus and are holding others accountable to prevent further pain, sickness and death in our community. Our order is in place to protect public health.”