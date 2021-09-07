Independence police investigate weekend shootings

By The Examiner staff

Independence police continue to investigate a pair of shootings Saturday that each sent a person to the hospital.

Neither shooting victim suffered what police called life-threatening injuries. As of Tuesday morning, no one was in police custody in either case.

The first shooting Saturday happened shortly before 3 p.m., near the Hy-Vee gas station on 23rd Street near Lee's Summit Road. Police say they believe it was a case of road rage.

The second shooting happened about 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Walnut Avenue just east of Noland Road and involved two groups of people. According to police, one group was walking alongside the street when shots were fired from a passing vehicle, hitting one walker. Another vehicle then drove up to apparently check on the walkers, who mistook that vehicle for the shooting vehicle and fired retaliation shots. No person in the second vehicle was hit, police said.

This shooting happened a few blocks from the Santa-Cali-Gon Days Festival, but police spokesperson Jack Taylor said investigators have found no apparent connection between the Walnut Avenue shooting and the shooting at the festival about 24 hours later.