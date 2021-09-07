Santa-Cali-Gon shooting update

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Police say they have received at least one video clip from citizens in connection with Sunday evening’s shooting at the Santa-Cali-Gon Days Festival but still seek the public's help in identifying a suspect.

The shooting left four people – three 16-year-olds and a 25-year-old man – with wounds to a leg or foot. Police said Monday morning all had been released from hospitals.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 816-325-7300, the IPD Tips line at 325-7777 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

The shooting happened at 11 p.m. in the carnival area, which covers the whole block of a parking lot between Kansas and Walnut avenues. Police spokesperson Jack Taylor said the shooting happened when two people got into a fight and one pulled a gun out of his backpack and started firing. Police say there were five to seven shots, based on shell casings found at the scene, and they say they have no reason to believe any of the four victims were involved in the fight.

Police have some surveillance video of the area, Taylor said, but it’s not known if they’ll be able to identify the suspect from the footage, hence the request for any help from witnesses Sunday.

IDP normally has officers throughout the festival, and the shooting happened near the department’s festival command post, Taylor said, so officers were on the scene within seconds. But the lone suspect, described as a Black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, quickly fled.

The carnival was scheduled to run until midnight Sunday. Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, when festival booths were scheduled to close, Independence police posted on social media asking parents to come pick up their children at the festival immediately, because officers were “dealing with an emergency at the carnival.”