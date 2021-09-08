Changes next year for Santa-Cali-Gon?

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Even before the Santa-Cali-Gon Days Festival closed up Monday afternoon, organizers had started batting around security ideas for the next year in the wake of Sunday evening's shooting, which left four wounded.

For one, while the carnival could have some controlled access, it won't go away from the annual Labor Day weekend festival hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, as it makes the current festival set-up, with free entertainment acts, feasible.

Sunday's shooting happened near closing time, at 11 p.m., in the carnival area after two men got into a fight and one pulled a gun and started firing, according to police. The four victims, all released from hospitals by Monday morning, did not appear to have been part of the fight, police said.

Tom Lesnak, chamber president/CEO, said he'd already discussed some possibilities with directors from Wade Shows, the carnival operator that goes to festivals around the country. The chamber also is to meet with Independence police soon.

“He gave us a lot of feedback and suggestions,” Lesnak said of the carnival operator. “He said you've got to have control points, and that's one of the challenges of our space, something as simple as fencing it off. When everything happened Sunday night, everybody started running in 20 different directions.

“We've had conversations (with police), and we'll have more.”

The carnival area covers the parking lot bordered by Walnut Street to the south and Kansas Avenue to the north. Lesnak said other things that could be considered include a curfew, an earlier end time, one access point and a cover charge or armbands. The festival grounds – essentially the blocks of the Independence Square, as opposed to a dedicated fairgrounds area – naturally make potential controlled access a challenge.

Independence police are also thinking ahead.

“We haven't had any formal discussions yet, but we are definitely throwing around ideas for when the meeting comes up,” IPD spokesperson Jack Taylor said.

Lesnak said one festival Wade Shows has been to for years in Houston had some issues with shootings that got resolved.

“They put in armbands and a point of entry, and it completely erased the problem,” he said.

If Santa-Cali-Gon did not have the carnival, Lesnak said, it no doubt would have a different feel and certainly wouldn't have music acts of some national appeal.

“It would no longer be a free festival; it's the carnival revenue that makes the free music possible,” Lesnak said. “We've seen revenues from the carnival actually increase over last few years. For some people, this is what they look forward to and spend their money on.”

Lesnak acknowledged that the time of day can make a difference, as the later festival hours see many youngsters in the carnival area who are there more to hang out than visit vendors or see the entertainment.

“It is a different atmosphere when the sun goes down,” he said. “The next day, Monday, it was like nothing ever happened.”

Lesnak said the chamber spends about $15,000 for off-duty police officers for security – not to mention any officers that might be in the area on normal patrol – and has an additional contingent of unarmed security that simply monitor the festival grounds and can communicate with police. Police were able to head-off a potential confrontation Saturday, Lesnak said, and had more officers around Sunday. Otherwise, he said, the scene could well have been worse.

“It's important to remember, this isn't just Independence,” Lesnak said. “It's something that happens in a lot of places.”

Some Independence City Council members addressed the shooting incident during Tuesday's meeting. City Hall does not organize the festival, but the council does approve a contract with the chamber each year about using city resources for the festival.

Council Member Mike Huff said it was fortunate the injuries weren't more serious and commended the police for how they responded.

“It's a tradition here and supposed to be a family fun event,” Huff said. “We're going to have to, as a council, review the security in future meetings – the plan they provide to us.”

Council Member Mike Steinmeyer, referencing the current Jewish New Year celebration Rosh Hashanah, encouraged people to be peacemakers rather than look for someone to blame.

“We don't anymore blame; we don't need any more division,” he said. “We need a time of reflection.”

Council Member Dan Hobart said the shooting shouldn't overshadow what many others considered to be a successful festival.

“It is an isolated incident,” he said. “Lots of people had a really, really good time. Lots of vendors said they had their best day ever.”