County seeks court order against diner

Jackson County officials plan to seek a court order to close a Blue Springs diner that has remained open despite a Health Department order to close.

The department ordered Rae's Cafe to be closed last Friday for repeated violations of the county's indoor mask mandate. Owner Amanda Wohletz continued to keep the diner as a “private club,” charging visitors a membership fee of $1 and requiring visitor sign-in.

“Despite numerous warnings and attempts by the county to work with the business's owner, she has refused to take corrective action and has made it clear that she has no plans to do so,” Caleb Clifford, chief of staff for County Executive Frank White Jr., said in a statement Wednesday evening. “That is why, for the first time during the pandemic, the county will be seeking a court order.”

As of Thursday morning, the county had not filed the request, and a spokesperson said she did not have a timeline on when a judge might rule on a court order.

When the county announced the closure order last week, it said health officials had received complaints about the business in the past two weeks and issued a warning and two tickets, as well as a notice that the failure to wear masks and post proper signs would lead to the restaurant’s food permit being revoked.

The health order issued in early August and since extended until Oct. 7 applies to places of public accommodation, which include “any place or business offering or holding out to the general public goods, services, privileges, facilities advantages or accommodations for the peace, comfort, health and safety for the general public.” The order also says that “public accommodation shall not include a private club.”

Hand-written signs on diner's front door said “Rae's Cafe is NOT open to the public” and “Our authority comes from GOD, not from the Jackson County Health Department.” Another sign described the $1 “membership fee” and the visitor sign-in and said no masks are allowed.

"By entering this club, you admit that you are not a member of the general public," that sign reads. "By signing your name, you record your membership and attendance. You also assume any and all risks of disease transmission."

As of last week, since the mask mandate went back into effect Aug. 9, the county had received more than 500 complaints and issued 86 warnings and 22 tickets for non-compliance. Rae's Cafe is just the third business over the whole pandemic, dating back to the spring of 2020, to have its license revoked for non-compliance.