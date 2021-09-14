Hearing on Rae's Cafe restraining order

By The Examiner staff

A hearing on Jackson County's restraining order against a Blue Springs diner is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The remote hearing is to be at 9:30 a.m. in front of Circuit Court Judge James Kanatzar, who last week issued the temporary restraining order against Rae's Cafe. The diner had continued to stay open even after the county Health Department revoked its food permit and ordered the business closed for repeated violations of the county's health order regarding masks.

Jackson County asked for the temporary restraining order last Friday. It runs for 21 days or until the matter can be decided in court. John Reeves, an attorney representing Rae’s Cafe and owner Amanda Wohletz, over the weekend filed a motion to dismiss the restraining order.

Meanwhile, the diner announced on social media Tuesday morning that it was still open for “club members.”

After county revoked the food permit on Sept. 3, Wohletz kept the diner open as a “private club,” saying it was not open to the public. It’s charging a $1 membership fee and having diners sign a waiver.

Rae's Cafe is just the third business over the whole pandemic, dating back to the spring of 2020, to have its license revoked by the county Health Department for non-compliance.