Fall Fun Fest with parade in downtown Blue Springs is Sept. 16-18

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs Fall Fun Fest returns to its traditional format this year. The 52nd annual edition of the festival, with the theme “Under the Big Top,” runs Friday through Sunday along several blocks of Main Street downtown.

The festival runs noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 am. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It is hosted by the Blue Springs Chamber of Commerce.

“We're back to 'normal' such as it is,” Jeri Willingham with the chamber said. “We're excited to be back with the new and the old.”

The Fall Fun Fest parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday on 15th Street at Vesper Street, goes south on 15th to Main Street, east on Main to 10th Street and north on 10th to R.D. Mize Road, ending near St. John LaLande Catholic Church.

Last year’s small, reimagined festival was a combination of some craft vendors in a virtual set-up and food vendors in various spots along Missouri 7. This year, more than 100 vendors have signed up for spaces along Main Street, including a variety of foods and handmade crafters.

“Some our vendors who've been coming for years and years are not coming, but we have a lot of new vendors,” Willingham said. “We're almost sold out.

“Some of our vendors just weren't comfortable coming back or had a health issue.”

There will not be a carnival this year. In its place, between 12th Street and the railroad tracks, the chamber has planned a “fun zone” of inflatables, interactive games and activities. In keeping with the “Under the Big Top” theme, will be a performance from Little Apple Aerial Arts in the fun zone after the parade.

Country recording artist Ryan Daniel will open the main stage entertainment at 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Disco Dick and the Mirror Balls close at 9:30 p.m. Friday, while The Rock Gods, with homages to several ’80s rock stars, close at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Between Friday’s acts, a taco-eating contest will take place at 9 p.m. in the beer garden, sponsored by Los Cabos. The beer garden, adjacent to the main stage, is open 4 p.m. to midnight both Friday and Saturday.

A community stage will host a variety of performers Friday evening, through the day Saturday and into Sunday afternoon, and a car show will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. In lieu of the usual carnival on the festival’s west side, there will be inflatable-based activities for children.

Community stage performers include:

• Friday: 6 p.m. Key School of Dance; 7 p.m. Austin Calvert; 8 p.m. Sworn to Secrecy.

• Saturday: 12 p.m. Starz Dance Studio; 1 p.m. Ronda’s Elite & CJ’s Dance; 2 p.m. J31 Dance Studio; 3 p.m. Dennis Clements; 4 p.m. The Pointe Dance Studio; 5 p.m. Teen Distortion; 6 p.m. Viking; 7 p.m. Reset to Zero; 8 p.m. Grandeur.

• Sunday: 10 a.m. Ignite Contemporary Group KC; 3 p.m. John Michael.

There will be limited parking around the festival grounds, with street parking and small paid lots. Free shuttles will run starting at 5 p.m. Friday from the north Price Chopper (1305 N. Missouri 7) and Side Pockets (1237 Missouri 7) to the east gate of the festival grounds on Main Street. There is no shuttle service Sunday.