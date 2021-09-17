Sugar Creek planning commission denies rezoning request for Central Plains Cement quarry proposal

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Sugar Creek Planning & Zoning Commission members unanimously recommended Thursday against rezoning for a proposed limestone quarry, though the process remains far from finished.

Two commission members had recused themselves from the hearing for potential conflicts of interest, and another member left before the vote Thursday due to illness, but the five remaining members generally cited discomfort with how the quarry might affect residents along Courtney-Atherton Road east of Missouri 291.

Following a public hearing that stretched over the course of two evenings at Mike Onka Community Hall – the hearing started with more than two hours of testimony on Sept. 16 – commission members cited citizen concerns about dust mitigation, blasting affecting water wells and hundreds of truck trips a day over narrow, winding roads.

Central Plains Cement and partner companies Talon Concrete and Quicksilver Readymix asked for the rezoning to better align the quarry project among several land parcels. But the current general industrial zoning for the parcels does allow mining with a special-use permit. That permit will require a separate hearing scheduled for Oct. 14.

Sugar Creek's alderman, who are not bound by the commission's recommendation, will hear the rezoning and possibly vote on it Oct. 11.

Jake Seay, vice president of Talon Concrete and Quicksilver Readymix, a Central Plains partner company, who handled most of the presentation and answers to the public Thursday, declined to comment about the project's future after the vote, other than to say they were “just following the process.”

Company leaders estimate that quarry work would lead to about 40,000 trucks per year making round trips along the roads – averaging to more than 300 truck trips per workday. Reinforcing the roads and constructing a new gravel road to divert truck traffic away from some residents would be first on the to-do list if the project goes through, Seay said.

About 15 jobs could be added, and work continued for more than 100 existing employees, he said, and mined areas would be recovered with top soil and revegetated.

Commission Member Shannon O'Brien said the quarry company is bearing the brunt of citizen grumblings over decisions from previous city leaders and corporations, referring to the oil refinery and still-ongoing landfill.

“I just feel it can't be done,” he said before the vote.

“I feel emotion of all citizens in this town, and I do understand business being brought into this town,” Commission Member Evonne Childs said, adding that if the mine goes through, she urged that it be kept as far from homes as possible.

Fellow Commission Member Charles Steele noted the narrow roads that seem unsuitable for truck traffic and added that, “Sugar Creek needs to be a good neighbor to our neighbors.”

In both public hearing sessions, citizens generally raised concerns about dust, excessive noise, heavy trucks moving along a narrow local road, particularly at the same time as school buses, and if blasting from the quarry might affect their homes' foundations and public or private water supplies.

“Residents of the Courtney-Atherton neighborhood have worked hard to create a sanctuary in our homes,” Kim Hawley said during the hearing. “Where will that sanctuary go with trucks on road, not to mention those families who have their own wells, jobs and putting back topsoil is, frankly, a poor selling point.”

“Zoning matters, and we need to pay attention to the adjoining property,” nearby resident Leland Strodman said, referring to residents who have made long-term investments along the road. “It doesn't go with the ambiance of a semi-rural area.”

State Rep. Bill Kidd, R-Buckner, whose district includes Sugar Creek and surrounding areas, said that while Sugar Creek residents could benefit from tax revenues from the project, residents in nearby cities and unincorporated areas would have “no recourse” if the quarry negatively impacted their lives. Regarding the estimated number of trucks, Kidd said, “That's unacceptable on the road there.”

While some commission members said the company hadn't specified what they would do to help citizens if they are negatively affected, Seay said they're bound by required permits to maintain standards that would avoid dust, water runoff and blasting damage issues.

“We're responsible operators, and we stand behind what we say,” Seay said. “We would be held liable for dust issues and damage. We live within the guidelines of the permit.”

“I don't think it's fair to be compared to another company,” he added.

Many had also raised concerns about how the quarry might affect the aquifer from which the Independence Water Department draws its water. Sugar Creek and other cities in Eastern Jackson County are wholesale customers of Independence water.

Central Plains' previous mining has been near the aquifer, Independence Water Director Dan Montgomery said, without negative effect.

Seay said Thursday that the company also depends on that water, and geological studies show the quarry land would not be near the recharge area for the aquifer and has never been labeled as a potential contaminant, even from agriculture runoff.

“Our employees, some of their families … everybody depends on that clean drinking water,” he said. “By no means would we want to do anything that can damage that.”