Where can I find ghost tours in Independence and Blue Springs, Missouri?

Ghost and Halloween enthusiasts can find a number of attractions in Eastern Jackson County in the next several weeks, ranging from tours and paranormal investigations to a pop-up bar in a basement that formerly served as a mortuary.

The Vaile Mansion, Courthouse Exchange and 1859 Jail and Marshal's Home in Independence and the Dillingham-Lewis Museum in Blue Springs will host ghost events, and 3 Trails Brewery on the Independence Square is hosting a Halloween pop-up bar starting this weekend.

In the early 20th century, the site of 3 Trails Brewery – the southeast corner of Main and Maple on the Square – was the building that housed Ott & Co. Furniture and Undertaking. The mortuary portion of the business was in the basement. Remnants of that business are long gone, but when pitched by 3 Trails management, the owner of Apparition, traveling pop-up bar business, decided it would be an ideal spot.

The basement has been transformed with to resemble a foggy crypt, and visitors pass covered “bodies” on their way to the bar area, where a variety of craft cocktails are available.

“Apparition: Spookeasy” is open in the evening Thursdays through Saturdays starting this weekend through October, plus the evening of Oct. 31.

Apparition owner Ed Schmalz started the business three years ago, Zach McKenzie said, and they set up in places in Kansas and Missouri.

“We put out feelers for cool spaces, and the owner here responded,” McKenzie said. “This kind of hit it right.”

The idea, 3 Trails co-owner Matt Medley said, is that as visitors walk through a short maze and into the bar, they'll hear spooky stories from the building's history.

Several ghost-related events are available in the coming weeks:

• Vaile Mansion, 1500 N. Liberty St.: A Sept. 25 paranormal investigation hosted by American Hauntings is sold out. Apex Paranormal is hosting ghost tours or hunts Oct. 1 (7-8:30 p.m.), Oct. 23 (midnight-2 p.m.), Oct. 29 (8 p.m.-1 a.m.), and American Hauntings is hosting an event Oct. 25. Go to: www.theapexparanormal.com/ to register.

• 1859 Jail and Marshal's Home, 217 N. Main St.: The Jackson County Historical Society hosts ghost tours in October as a fundraiser. Tours are Friday and Saturday evenings and often sell out. Some time slots already have sold out. Apex Paranormal is guiding the tours this year, and tickets are $25 the first three weekends, $30 for the tour/investigations Oct. 22-23 and $70 for the ghost hunt events Oct. 29-30. Go to www.jchs.org/october-ghost-tours for more information and to purchase tickets.

• Courthouse Exchange, 113 W. Lexington Ave.: The restaurant hosts ghost tours every third Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight. Tours are $45 apiece and capped at 10 people. For more information or to register, go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/courthouse-exchange-ghost-tour-tickets-146485340597

• Dillingham-Lewis Museum, 101 S.W. 15th St., Blue Springs: Apex Paranormal will host a ghost tour Oct. 1, a tour and mini hunt Oct. 22 and the annual Halloween event Oct. 29-30. The house, where the Blue Springs Historical Society is headquartered, has developed a haunted reputation over the decades from guests and staff experiencing paranormal occurrences. Go to www.theapexparanormal.com/ to register.

• The Bingham-Waggoner Estate, 313 W. Pacific Ave., Independence: A Sept. 10 event sold out, and no further events are listed.