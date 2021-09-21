Independence Art Association closing with show, dinner, bequest

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

When the remaining members of the Independence Art Association decided it was time to close up shop, they wanted to do so in style rather than with a whimper.

The non-profit group has its final art show on display through Oct. 21 at the Disabled American Veterans building at 14605 E. U.S. 40. A final banquet will take place 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at the same facility, and at that point the IAA intends to donate its remaining funds to the Independence School District for its visual arts building on Main Street near the Square.

“We have about $8,000 to give to school district. We'll give out awards for the show, and we'll have a little reminiscence,” Art Association member Jim Stayton said.

While the group that dates back about 60 years could have some informal reunion gatherings and shows, Stayton said, the Art Association is disbanding as a formal nonprofit due to dwindling and aging membership.

Stayton said he joined the Art Association about three years ago as a way to show artwork he had created when he picked up a retirement hobby. However, he added, he's the youngest member of the group. When it tried to reconvene in March after a pandemic hiatus, most of the officers left and only about a dozen members remained.

“We were struggling a little bit before COVID,” Marcia Pugh said. “We contacted everybody that had been a member in the last 10 to 15 years, but there was hardly any response.”

To properly disband a nonprofit organization, new officers had to be elected. The DAV, with which a couple of Art Association members had a longstanding connection, provided an ideal show and banquet location.

The Independence Art Association has for years given scholarships to Independence high school students in the name of former member Robert Tindall. An acclaimed protege of Thomas Hart Benton, Tindall willed his entire collection and copyrights to the IAA upon his death in 1983, directing that the collection be used to help fund those scholarships.

“What Tindall wanted to was to help the local students, if they wanted to pursue art,” Pugh said.

Pre-pandemic, the group held an annual Tindall show at the DeWitt Center at George Owens Nature Park, where it displayed Tindall originals and sold prints.

The original Tindall paintings remain for sale at the DeWitt Center, Pugh said, and proceeds could be added to the donation to the school district. She might also bring some paintings to her Art Squared gallery on the Square to try and sell them.

Sales of pieces on display at the DAV show, which include paintings, photographs and sculpture, will go toward the respective artists.

IF YOU GO

The art show is free to the public, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily through Oct. 21, at the DAV. Tickets to the Sept. 30 banquet are $20. For information or to get tickets, contact j.stayton@juno.com.