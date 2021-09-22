Gravestones knocked over in old Jackson County cemetery

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Caretakers of a rural Jackson County cemetery that dates back to the 1830s are pondering their next steps after vandals knocked over several heavy gravestones earlier this month.

The damage at Greens Chapel Cemetery, at Borgman and Steinhauser roads between Buckner and Grain Valley, happened at some point over Labor Day weekend, said Joseph Campbell, treasurer of the cemetery board. The area caretaker who mows the small cemetery grounds had been there Sunday, he said, and then noticed when driving by Tuesday morning that stones had been toppled.

More than a dozen stones were damaged – the top half detached and knocked over from the base portion. To simply lift them is not easy for the average person, Campbell said, and then reattaching the stones is another matter.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the vandalism, and anyone with information should call 816-541-8017.

The last burial at Greens Chapel happened more than 60 years ago, and the first recorded one was in 1834, just a few years after Fort Osage Township was incorporated.

“It's very sad,” said Campbell, an Independence native who has been the cemetery treasurer/historian for about 40 years. “It's very difficult, cost-wise, to get those put back.”

“I don't know what people get kicks out of that.”

The cemetery is incorporated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit, Campbell explained, with a small trust fund to cover regular mowing expenses. There's no insurance to cover the damage, he said.

The cemetery grounds used to have a church building which closed in the early 20th century. According to cemetery records, there were more than 150 burials there – 15 from 1834-50, 117 from 1850-1900, 21 from 1900-33 and just five from 1933-59. Campbell said he believes most family members of people buried at Greens Chapel have moved away.