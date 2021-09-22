Rae's Cafe in Blue Springs should learn by late Thursday about its Jackson County order to close

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

A Jackson County judge says she will rule by 5 p.m. Thursday on whether the county can force a Blue Springs diner close after it has continued to operate without a food permit and already was ordered closed. The diner has refused to follow the county’s mask mandate.

Attorneys for the county argued Wednesday before Circuit Judge Jennifer Phillips that the temporary restraining order against Rae's Cafe is necessary because owner Amanda Wohletz has refused to comply with lawful orders, even after ample warning, and has been operating after its food permit was revoked Sept. 3.

The county got a temporary restraining order the next week. The order is scheduled to expire Thursday.

“Their willful defiance is why we're here today,” said Josh Haner, deputy county counselor. The court, he said, “can't leave the county powerless to enforce its own health order.”

John Reeves, attorney for the Wohletz and the diner, said the case is about separation of powers and that the county's health order regarding masks is not part of the health code. The diner filed a counterclaim for a restraining order against the Health Department and county administrators to end the county's restraining order and regain the food permit.

Attorney Marty Bax, who is representing county officials in the counterclaim, said Rae's Cafe could lawfully contest the restraining order by requesting a hearing, though it would have to close in the meantime, and it has not done so. The court can't use one restraining order to dissolve another, he said.

“There are so many ways this order is enforceable,” Bax said. “Any harm Rae's Cafe is experiencing is their doing. Not liking or disagreeing with a law is not a reason or excuse to disobey it.”

While Rae's Cafe has claimed status as a “private club” exempt from the county's health order, Haner called that a “red herring” because the claim happened after the diner had been warned and its permit revoked.

Bax added that the $1 membership fee Rae's Cafe has charged is like a bar cover charge and the diner essentially remains open to the public.

“If a bar charges a cover, that doesn't mean they're a private club,” he said.

Deb Sees, environmental health administrator, testified that she warned Wohletz days before revocation that continuing to ignore the mask mandate would result in exactly that. By that time, the diner already had received a warning and ticket after customer complaints prompted two other county inspectors to visit.

“Amanda and I had a conversation,” Sees said, and if the diner staff would at least wear masks, hopefully customers would follow suit and “we would leave them alone.”

Sees said she agreed to give Wohletz two days to think about the matter, but then her office continued to receive complaints of non-compliance. Sees said she had received prior complaints about the diner earlier in the pandemic, but the diner complied after those.

When Sees returned Sept. 3 to revoke the food permit, “the county had suggested I have a deputy go with me.” When she went inside, she heard yelling about medical exemptions and the scene felt “hostile” and “chaotic.”

Only on TV news later, Sees said, did she see Rae's Cafe claiming to be a private club and continuing to operate.

Reeves noted that the restraining order was amended to allow Rae's Cafe to operate as long as it complied, and Wohletz “has been bending over backwards” and obtained medical exemptions for the employees.

He also cited Attorney General Eric Schmitt's supporting brief filed Tuesday, which said that the health order does not clearly define a medical exemption or private club, and in such cases leniency should go to the defendant.