Delta Woods Middle School is latest Blue Ribbon school

By The Examiner staff

Delta Woods Middle School is the latest school in the Blue Springs district to be named a National Blue Ribbon School – one of eight schools across Missouri to receive the honor.

The Blue Ribbon award recognizes schools that perform at high academic levels or that perform at high levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students

Delta Woods, which is in Lee's Summit near Interstate 470, is the seventh Blue Springs school in six years to receive this honor, as well as Missouri's Gold Start award, in the last six years. The Gold Star program mirrors the Blue Ribbon Schools program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education.

Last year’s Missouri honorees included Sunny Pointe Elementary. William Bryant, Voy Spears, Lucy Franklin, Willam Yates and James Walker elementary schools also have received Gold Star and Blue Ribbon status in recent years.

The Blue Springs School District has received 18 Gold Stars since the state established that program in 1991. Schools are then nominated for Blue Ribbon status by their state's department of education.

The 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools award ceremony will be held Nov. 4-5 in National Harbor, Maryland, a convention center district south of Washington, D.C.

