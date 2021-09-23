Independence city employee Diane Egger honored with Susan P. Block Award

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Diane Egger, assistant director of the Independence Health and Animal Services Department, is this year's recipient of the Susan Paxton Block Award for Distinguished Public Service.

The award is presented by the Junior Service League to a city employee, volunteer or elected official who has demonstrated outstanding public service, valor and job performance with leadership. Junior Service League Past President Stephanie Merriott announced Egger as the winner during Monday's City Council meeting.

Egger has worked for the city for 26 years, including environmental health inspections and property code maintenance enforcement, and recently helped enforce health orders and assist businesses with compliance during the pandemic. She has hired and trained new employees as part of re-establishing the city's Health Department.

Egger said she's held many posts with the city, though helping to re-establish and restructure the Health Department is the “most challenging but most rewarding” task she's undertaken.

“Over the last year public health has played an important role in our community and Diane has been on the front lines of this effort,” Mayor Eileen Weir said in a release. “Throughout her career, Diane has worked tirelessly to improve the health and wellbeing of our citizens.

“Diane didn’t hesitate when we needed her to step in and use her skills, training and experience to assist the city in developing our COVID-19 response and establishing our Health Department to meet LPHA standards.”

Block was a second-generation member and president of the JSL and represented the Third District from 1992 until her death due to cancer in 1996.

Block's father, the late Bill Paxton, established the award to honor her memory and recognize city employees and volunteers. It generally is awarded around the time of Block’s birthday, Sept. 24, and members of her family often are on hand for the award.