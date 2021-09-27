Eastern Jackson County COVID-19 update

By The Examiner staff

Jackson County continues to be in high community transmission of the coronavirus, according to CDC metrics, though one metric has dipped below the “high” mark in the area.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside Kansas City and Independence, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 51 through Sunday, down about 56 percent from four weeks earlier. In early August, that figure had been at 150.

Through Sunday, the Health Department’s seven-day positive test percentage was 8.1 percent, down from 9.1 last week and 12.3 percent the week before. The CDC metric for high transmission is 10 percent or higher and countywide, the figure is 9.5 percent. Between 8 and 10 percent is considered “substantial” and between 5 and 8 percent is “moderate.”

The CDC's other metric for high community transmission is 100 or more new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days. The county Health Department lists its number at 133.

The county Health Department the case total outside of Kansas City and Independence this week is listed at 38,186, an increase of 562 since last week, with 467 total deaths (11 more over the past week).

The city of Independence Health Department's dashboard had not updated from a couple weeks ago, when it reported its rolling 14-day positive test percentage at 12.5 percent and had confirmed about 19,000 total COVID-19 cases and 210 deaths since the pandemic started.

According to MARC’s dashboard, 46.7 percent of the population in Jackson County had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, still slightly below the statewide figure of 47.4 percent that ranks on the lower end nationally.

The county figure of those fully vaccinated includes 34.3 percent for those ages 12 to 17, 51.8 percent of those 18 to 64 and 77.8 percent of those 65 and older.

Metrowide, 51.5 percent of the total population has been vaccinated, up one percentage point from last week ago.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council's dashboard, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area stood at 101 as of Sunday, down from 122 last week and continuing a steady decline from 167 in mid-August after a steady rise from just 39 in early June.

Metrowide, there have been more than 213,600 confirmed cases and 2,901 deaths since the pandemic began, about 3,000 additional cases and 69 additional deaths from last week's totals.