Karen Downey, Independence citizen of year

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Though technically not an Independence resident, Karen Downey is every bit the Independence citizen.

The vice president of Downey Construction in Independence, which she and her husband Ron founded in 1989, Downey has been involved with many organizations and civic projects. She was the Independence honoree for the Truman Heartland Community Foundation's 26th annual Toast to Our Towns Gala, which was Saturday in Kansas City.

Downey and other citizens were nominated by their cities’ mayors. Independence Mayor Eileen Weir described her as dependable, reliable and “such a workhorse.”

“If she gets involved in something, she's not a seat filler. She digs in,” Weir said. “When she commits to something, she's a leader – 100 percent involved. If you have her on your committee or your cause, she's 100 percent the most prepared person at the table. When you see this tiny blonde coming at you, you know she means business.”

Downey, who resides in the sliver of the Independence School District that is in Kansas City, has served on Kansas City Public Improvements Advisory Committee and on the boards of Centerpoint Medical Center, Blue Ridge Bank,the Independence Economic Development Council, the Truman Heartland Community Foundation and Sunshine Center School.

She also has served on Independence Chamber of Commerce as board chairperson, has received awards from the chamber and currently serves as chairperson of the Noland Road Community Improvement District.

A native of Oak Grove, Downey said she was stunned but also “humbled” at this latest honor.

“I have been very fortunate and grateful to have had many opportunities to be involved with so many great business mentors, leaders and volunteers in our community,” she said. “I've been fortunate to have good relationships with three mayors now. I've always been on that side giving out awards, and it's always a little humbling to be on the receiving side.”

Downey worked for more than 20 years for Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Company until the company moved to Houston. She elected not to make the move, and instead agreed with her husband to start their company that's still going strong.

“That was a challenge, coming from the corporate world and going into a small business,” Downey said. “Even though I'd helped him with many things, it was still and adjustment.

“It turned out great. It turned into a family business with our son, and we've had the opportunity to be involved in many things in the community. It's been very rewarding to be able to serve on several boards with work with the leaders of the community.”

Over the years, Downey Construction has provided sponsorship or in-kind donations to the Independence School District, the Andrew Drumm Institute, Truman Heartland, the McCoy Park Inclusive Playground and Ability Field, the U.N. Peace Pavilion, the Independence Rotary Club and numerous other projects.

“They do a lot of work around the city on contract, but they contribute a lot with their product and their business,” said Weir, adding that she also considers Downey a close friend.

“If you're going through something or having an issue, she always asks 'What can I do to help?' She's absolutely the most loyal friend and the most loyal board member you'll ever have.”