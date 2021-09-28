Eligible populations can get Pfizer booster

By The Examiner staff

Public health leaders around the metro area encourage Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 for eligible residents after the CDC recently revised its guidelines.

People who received the two-shot Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and fall into the following groups are eligible for a booster shot from a primary care provider or pharmacy:

• People age 65 and older and residents in long-term care facilities.

• People age 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions that put them at risk of severe COVID-19.

• People age 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions.

• People age 18 to 64 who are at increased risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or institutional setting, such as front-line medical workers, first responders and teachers.

Booster shots are free, and no referral or prescription is needed. People do not need to get their booster shot at the same location they received their initial series.

“The booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will help protect higher-risk groups in our community,” Frank Thompson, interim director of the Kansas City Health Department, said in a release, which included the Independence and Jackson County health departments.

Eligible people without a primary care provider are asked to contact their local public health department to learn how to arrange a booster dose.

For those who have not received any COVID-19 vaccine yet, health officials urge people to do so.

“Start now so you can protect yourself and your family during the holiday season,” said Juliann Van Liew, director of the Unified Government Public Health Department in Wyandotte County, Kansas, said in a release. She added primary care doctors, pharmacies and local public health departments can answer any vaccine-related questions.

“Vaccines are the best tool we have to slow the pandemic and get back to normal.”

The CDC plans to review booster recommendations for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines when data is available.

To find a nearby vaccine or testing location, go to: PrepareMetroKC.org or MOStopsCovid.com. The Examiner also has been regularly printing and posting vaccination and testing sites.

People can receive a flu shot at the same time they receive a COVID-19 booster shot, if available. Annual flu vaccines are becoming available and are recommended for any person age 6 months and older.

According to Mid-America Regional Council dashboard, 47.4 percent of the total population in Missouri has received a COVID-19 vaccine, including 46.7 percent in Jackson County. Around the nine-county metro area, 51.1 percent have been fully vaccinated.