State patrol investigating fatal hit-and-run in Blue Summit

By The Examiner staff

The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to investigate a hit-and-run incident just outside Independence earlier this month that killed a Sugar Creek woman.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Sept. 16, on Truman Road at Stark Avenue, just west of the Blue Ridge Boulevard Stone Bridge in Blue Summit. According to the Highway Patrol, 37-year-old Ocalla Snyder was standing in the roadway when she was hit by what’s only described as a westbound white car.

Snyder and another person reportedly had been on a motorcycle and pulled off to the side of the road to snap a picture. At some point after getting off the motorcycle, she was hit by the passing vehicle. Snyder reportedly was wearing a helmet, but she was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The other motorcycle rider was not injured.

A friend of Snyder who set up a GoFundMe fundraiser page said she had two sons and they all lived with her mother.