Independence Police Foundation triples fundraising goal

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The Independence Police Foundation's fundraising effort on behalf of fallen Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans family has far exceeded its goal.

After the 22-year-old officer was killed two weeks ago in the line of duty, the nonprofit organization initially pledged to raise $10,000 to assist the family with expenses. The day of Madrid-Evans' funeral last Friday, the foundation revealed that it had more than tripled the goal. More than $30,000 has been raised and distributed to help his family with various expenses.

“There's no intention of thinking that funding of any kind can make up for the loss,” Lois McDonald president of the Foundation board, said. What the money allows his family and loved ones to do, she said, is have time to grieve without having to worry about how to pay for funeral and related expenses.

The $30,000 came from direct contributions to the foundation and does not include donations that grocery chains Price Chopper and Hy-Vee said they were collecting in Madrid-Evans' honor.

Gary George, former Independence police chief and executive director of the foundation, said he was “humbled by the outpouring of support” and the community's appreciation.

“A core purpose of the Foundation is to assist IPD employees and immediate family members with economic hardships due to death, disability, critical illness or other catastrophic event,” George said in a release. “With the support of our community, the Foundation is able to fulfill this part of our mission in this incredibly difficult time.”

Chief Brad Halsey added that the support shown for officers and “all first responders” and the generosity in donations has been uplifting.

Madrid-Evans worked as an EMT with American Medical Response in Independence for a couple of years before he enrolled in the regional police academy, graduating July 8.

“As you can imagine, the loss of Officer Madrid-Evans has been devastating for all of us,” Halsey said.

The foundation says additional funds donated beyond its commitment to the officer's family will go toward a memorial fund in honor of Madrid-Evans, to provide support for IPD officers, employees and immediate family members facing various economic hardships. McDonald said the Foundation has already made such contributions in prior months.

“We absolutely will continue to do that,” she said. “We do get other contributions that are dedicated to specific causes.”