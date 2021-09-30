Blue Springs budget has $4 million more for streets

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The Blue Springs budget for fiscal year 2021-22 includes more than twice the money originally planned for street maintenance.

The $83.5 million budget, which the City Council approved last month and takes effect Friday, includes $6.8 million for the annual street maintenance pavement program, a $4 million increase from initial plans.

Mayor Carson Ross said improving the condition of city streets has been a top priority for residents for several years.

“This year we were able to put an additional $4 million to get a jump-start on street improvements,” Ross said in a release. “We hope that we will continue to find ways to increase funding for much-needed street improvements in the future.”

Originally, the proposed capital improvements budget included $2.8 million for street maintenance, acting city administrator Christine Cates explained. The council in June directed $1 million to be added to capital improvements for street repairs, then another $3 million the next month from the unassigned fund balance

The July addition was part of a resolution that also directed staff to move toward a different pension plan. That new pension plan increases the salary multiplier used to determine the monthly pension, makes a 2 percent employee contribution to the pension and removes the city match contribution.

The $83.5 million budget is 1 percent higher than the final amended 2020-21 budget, which included $6 million added late from reserves to help pay off the prior service for pension increases.

Other capital improvements include $1.6 million for Jefferson Street, in conjunction with the large industrial building under construction, $1.1 million for Wyatt Road to accompany the planned new fire station in the city's northeast area, more than $400,000 for sidewalk maintenance and $2.9 million for water and sewer system improvements.

The city’s budget also includes $8.2 million worth of park projects: restrooms at Blue Springs Park and Young Park, a parking lot and concession building roof replacement at Hidden Valley Park, the playground at Woods Chapel Park and construction documents for the Blue Springs Aquatic Center.

Cates, who has been assistant city administrator and has been acting administrator since the council last month fired longtime City Administrator Eric Johnson, said the budget will be amended later to include $6.2 million in American Recovery Plan Act funds, once a plan for those federal stimulus funds gets approved.

Also in the budget:

• The starting full-time salary for any city worker was raised to $15 n hour, which affected a handful of full-time positions without union representation.

• Five additional full-time-equivalent positions, including an economic development manager, a police sergeant, a dispatcher, two part-time dispatchers and an administrative assistant.

• $35,000 for the nonprofit Downtown Alive! from the hotel/motel tax fund.

• Funding for a possible use tax election, which had been discussed for this year but got shelved to just pursue the parks sales tax renewal.

• Participation in the regional Household Hazardous Waste program.