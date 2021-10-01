Carter, Miller recognized as Blue Springs citizens of year

Mike Genet

The Examiner

Blue Springs had not one but two citizens of the year for this year's Truman Heartland Community Foundation's annual Toast to Our Towns Gala.

Dale Carter and Cindy Miller, who co-chaired the successful campaign to permanently renew the city's parks sales tax and have been involved in civic affairs for years, were the Blue Springs honorees. The 26th annual gala was held last Saturday at the Sheraton Kansas City at Crown Center.

Carter, a longtime radio host in Kansas City and the stadium voice of the Chiefs, was a City Council member 2010-19. One of his liaison roles on the council was with the parks commission.

Miller is a founding member and board president of nonprofit group Downtown Alive!, which has helped revitalize the city's downtown blocks over the past several years.

Both say they didn't have to think twice when Parks Director Dennis Dovel asked them to lead the campaign, which proved to be an overwhelming success as about 80 percent of voters said yes to renewing the half-cent sales tax.

“The parks have been close to me, near and dear to me, and they wondered if I could help move the needle,” said Carter, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2020, a year after he'd been voted off his council seat. “This is always going to be an important community to me, whether I'm in office or out of office, so when they ask me to serve, I'm willing to serve.”

Miller said the reason she and her son moved to Blue Springs years ago was because of the schools and the parks, so she didn't hesitate to answer yes.

“Especially since I knew Dale; he's a friend and he has a lot of connections,” Miller said.

The initial five-year tax had been set to expire next year, and city leaders hoped to renew it to continue large-scale parks maintenance projects and also plan for a new aquatic center.

“Nobody likes taxes, but I think because this tax was in place, it helped,” Miller said. “We weren't raising it; we were just asking for a continuation.”

Carter said he appreciated the recognition as citizen of the year from Mayor Carson Ross, though ultimately, he believed he had taken on a necessary task to help the parks.

“The recognition was nice, but I felt like I was doing something that needed to be done.”

Miller said she was “extremely surprised” at the recognition from Mayor Ross.

“It was quite an honor, that's for sure, to be part of that group of people,” she said of all the citizen honorees at the Truman Heartland gala. “I'm always grateful for these types of things.”