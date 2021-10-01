Truman Medical Center hospitals change name to 'University Health'

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Truman Medical Centers/University Health will simply be known by the latter portion of its name.

Kansas City and Jackson County's safety-net hospital announced Friday morning it will be known as University Health, a rebranding meant to emphasize the hospital's role as an academic medical center.

The name change is for both facilities in the two-hospital system that's been known as Truman Medical Centers for decades.

The campus on Hospital Hill in Kansas City is the primary teaching hospital for the University of Missouri-Kansas City schools of medicine, nursing, pharmacy and dentistry. It will be known as University Health Truman Medical Center.

The Eastern Jackson County site at Lee’s Summit Road and Gregory, commonly known as TMC Lakewood, will be known as University Health Lakewood Medical Center.

The name change, said Charlie Shields, hospital president/CEO, started about six years when TMC was building its new surgery center and medical office structures downtown. In the ensuing years, “University Health” became part of the official name.

“We'd been doing some marketing focus groups around the area,” Shields said, “asking what do people know about Truman Medical Center.”

“The community absolutely recognizes the importance of Truman Medical Center. The part that wasn't clear was that we were an academic hospital.”

The latter attitude has been changing, Shields said, and eventually administrators decided to change the name. The pandemic didn't play a role in the name change, he said, but it possibly helped the public's recognition of the academic side because the hospital was in the news so much.

“Through time we realized it was a very powerful brand, and it's not by accident that the colors are the same as UMKC,” Shields said. “We've always gone out and talked to community members, and the academic medical side was starting to resonate with patients.

The tagline, “academic medicine for all” is important, Shields said, to emphasize that patients get the same level of care “regardless if they have the best insurance or no insurance.”

Shields said it also was important with the new names to maintain the history of the two buildings.