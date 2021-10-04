COVID-19 cases still dropping as Jackson County renews mask mandate

Mike Genet and Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Jackson County legislators on Monday extended the county's mask mandate through Nov. 7.

The county's health director, Bridgette Shaffer, told legislators that despite declining COVID-19 cases in recent weeks the county remains at a high level of community spread of the disease and that only 47 percent of people in the county are fully vaccinated.

Cases are up significantly among younger people, she said, highlighting the low vaccination rate and increased case rate among those ages 25 to 34.

She said the number of COVID-19 cases continues to hurt metro area hospitals, which face shortages of staff and bed capacity.

“There is still a strain on the health-care system,” Shaffer said.

According to the Health Department, which covers the county outside Kansas City and Independence, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 55 through Sunday, up from 51 last week. In early August, that figure had been at 150.

Through Sunday, the Health Department’s seven-day positive test percentage was 8.8 percent, up 0.7 from last week but down from 12.3 percent two weeks ago. The CDC metric for high transmission is 10 percent or higher and countywide, the figure is 9.2 percent. Between 8 and 10 percent is considered “substantial” and between 5 and 8 percent is “moderate.”

The city of Independence reported last Wednesday it had a rolling 14-day positive test percentage of 11.8 percent.

The CDC's other metric for high community transmission is 100 or more new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days. The county Health Department lists its number at 144 for EJC.

The county requires those 5 and older to wear a face mask inside public places. The order applies to communities such as Blue Springs, Grain Valley and Lee's Summit – everywhere in the county outside Kansas City and Independence. Kansas City has its own mask mandate. Independence does not.

County Executive Frank White Jr. put the mask mandate into effect in early August. Under a new state law, local mandates need renewal every 30 days by elected governing bodies.

The vote to extend the mandate was essentially the same as a month ago. Legislators Jalen Anderson, D-Blue Springs, Tony Miller, D-Lee's Summit, Charlie Franklin, D-Independence, Crystal Williams, D-Kansas City, Scott Burnett, D-Kansas City, and Ronald E. Finley, D-Kansas City, voted yes. Jeanie Lauer, R-Blue Springs and Theresa Cass Galvin, R-Lee's Summit, voted no. Dan Tarwater, D-Kansas City, was absent; he voted against the extension a month ago.

Williams pushed back against opposition to mask mandates, which local school districts also have adopted.

“Does anybody give a damn about kids getting sick?” she asked. “Kids getting sick is a bad thing. ... COVID is extremely dangerous for kids as well as adults.”

The county Health Department's case total outside of Kansas City and Independence this week is listed at 38,686, an increase of 500 since last week, with 477 total deaths (10 more from last week).

Independence reported 20,313 total cases through last Wednesday, an increase of 554 over the previous two weeks, and 237 deaths.

According to Mid-America Regional Council’s dashboard, 47.3 percent of the population in Jackson County had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, up just 0.6 from last week and still slightly below the statewide figure of 47.9 percent that ranks on the lower end nationally.

The county figure of those fully vaccinated includes 34.9 percent for those ages 12 to 17, 52.6 percent of those 18 to 64 and 78.5 percent of those 65 and older.

Metrowide, 51.7 percent of the total population has been vaccinated, up just two-tenths of a percentage point from last week.

According to the MARC dashboard, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area stood at 95 as of Sunday, down from 113 last week and continuing a steady decline from 167 in mid-August after rising from just 39 in early June.

Metrowide, there have been more than 217,000 confirmed cases and 2,957 deaths since the pandemic began, about 3,400 additional cases and 56 additional deaths from last week's totals.