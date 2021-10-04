Proposed convention and visitors bureau for Independence

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Steve Mauer says the timing is good for the city of Independence to consider spinning off its tourism department to merge it with the Economic Development Council.

The EDC, a separate entity largely funded by the city, like the tourism department has a vacant director/president position. Mauer, an attorney who is the current president of the EDC's board of directors, says merging them into the Independence Convention and Visitors Bureau could make better use of all their resources to attract more businesses and visitors.

Separating tourism from being a city department would give it more flexibility in funding pursuits, and the city would still be contractually involved with a visitors bureau, Mauer told City Council members last week. The proposed bureau would operate as a 501(c)6 nonprofit, would contract with the city for tourism marketing to draw a portion of the guest tax and would continue to be funded under the ECD's current setup. A new director would oversee the combined visitors bureau.

Both the EDC board and Independence's tourism commission have endorsed the idea, Mauer said.

“Our unanimous decision was, 'Let's do something different,'” Mauer said of the EDC board. “If you would agree on the premise of a contract, we'll come up with bylaws and guidelines.”

Independence tourism currently operates as a division of the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department. It draws most of its funding, between $1 million and $2 million a year, from the city's hotel/motel tax, maintains the city's historic sites and contracts with an outside agency for marketing.

The Economic Development Council is public/private partnership that currently has a three-person staff – a vice president, plus the director and administrative specialist for the Ennovation Center business incubator. Its annual budget is about $280,000 – $170,000 from the city, plus portions from the three local school districts and about 150 private business members.

Mauer emphasized that the idea was his and not the city's, though it grew from the idea of possible tourism division changes.

“I thought, what a great idea, but it's only half a good idea,” he said. “It would be even better if we married with economic development, because everything that tourism does to promote our community is exactly what the economic development council tries to do and should be doing.”

The city's tourism commission would have an advisory role, Mauer said, and tourism would be more in line with peer cities and could pursue funding opportunities that it current can't as a city department. The city would continue to maintain the historic sites.

The EDC, he said, has been good at keeping and growing its base but has struggled to attract large businesses. That's a vital step for the city’s long-term future, Mauer said, as some population growth would inevitably follow if economic growth takes off, pointing to Belton, Lee's Summit and Gardner, Kansas, as examples in the metro area.

The city has invested millions of dollars in the Little Blue Valley to make it usable for development, he said, but hasn't been able to fill it much, and increasing the tax base lessens the burden on existing taxpayers and residents, he said.

Mayor Eileen Weir and Dan Hobart were the only council members present at the meeting for Mauer's presentation.

Hobart voiced a mix of intrigue and skepticism and emphasized that the funding split for the guest tax between the city and visitors bureau would need to be flexible.

Weir said the idea is “worthwhile to continue to explore,” though communication with the community for such a move is vital, particularly to explain how the EDC, which exists to attract and grow businesses, is different from the Chamber of Commerce that exists to help member businesses.

“EDC and the chamber and city have to be working in concert with each other,” Weir said.

Mauer said there shouldn't be much risk for the city if leaders believe they can do better than the current setup.

“The No. 1 thing that we run into in Independence trying to attract a new business is an available site,” Mauer said. “We don't have that yet. To start that domino effect is a hard sell.”

“We need to promote our image better, putting out the message out there that Independence is a vibrant, open, welcoming community, a community you want to live and work in. Focused dollars will fix that.”