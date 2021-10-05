Independence council turns contentious on stimulus spending

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Proposals among members of the Independence City Council to divert more federal stimulus funds toward public safety expenses reached a boiling point Monday evening.

Three council members left Monday’s council meeting after what two of them called a “filibuster” by Council Member Dan Hobart.

Hobart criticized Council Member Brice Stewart's requests to change the spending plan for American Recovery Plan Act funds. He also critiqued citizens who'd advocated for police expenses without, as he said, asking police what they really needed, and for at times invoking last month's line-of-duty death of Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans in their addresses.

Specifically, Stewart wanted to move about half of the money slated for a long-discussed Square Streetscape project and use it for police body cameras and personnel to handle that technology. He also asked to move some money from paying off the Independence Uptown Market loan and use it for shot spotter technology and police de-escalation training.

Deputy Chief Ken Jarnagin said body cams have become a public expectation and many officers want them, but the department's concern right now is whether it has enough resources to run the program.

Stewart two weeks ago asked to divert the full $1.4 million budgeted for the work on the Square to police expenses instead, but did not get majority support. He said Monday most nearby police agencies have body cams or will have them soon. He said he is not anti-Square and respects anyone willing to open a business there, and he asked the council to meet him halfway.

Hobart started his address by saying ARPA money should go to one-time expenses and not set up possible strains on the city budget in the future – a general city policy for one-time monies.

“Not a single council person has business shopping for the police department, nor any citizen,” Hobart continued. “It's not picking out what you want to do and claiming it as right thing to do. It's incredibly arrogant and incredibly short-sighted.”

“People want to punish Ken McClain for being successful,” Hobart continued, referring to the local attorney who owns many properties on and around the Square. As he started to refer to other small business owners, Mayor Eileen Weir interrupted to quiet some in the crowd. Hobart added that downtowns like the Square got killed by shopping malls but are now on the rebound in many places, and the Square is worthy of investment to be viable for decades, particularly given the city’s unique history.

By that time Council Member Mike Huff had gotten up and left, which he said later was not only because of Hobart's heated address but Weir's failure to shut him down as he was “bashing citizens.”

“I was no longer going to listen,” he said later. “We don't work for anyone but the citizens.”

The remaining council members voted 3-2 against Stewart's proposal to divert the money for Square, then voted unanimously to postpone his second proposal, after Jarnagin said police had reconsidered how cost-effective the initial shot spotter program would be. City Manager Zach Walker added that the non-profit Independence Police Foundation has discussed sponsoring the de-escalation training.

Council Member Mike Steinmeyer, who last week tried unsuccessfully to divert Uptown Market loan funds toward public safety measures, failed Monday to get enough support to add to a new fire truck in lieu of Square money. He stayed to vote on Stewart's proposals, then left for the same reasons as Huff.

“We don't live in a democracy where government sets the standard for people; it's the other way around,” he said before the votes.

“I felt bad that we didn't handle all the business, but at that point I'd had enough,” Steinmeyer said later, adding that he was disappointed Weir didn't enforce procedures he said he believed the council discussed.

The council has approved ARPA spending of more than $1.8 million for police retention bonuses, hiring incentives and safety helmets.

Council Member Karen DeLuccie has been absent for several council meetings as she recovers from illness, leading to several 3-3 votes.

Stewart said Monday other cities have figured out a way to fund body cameras as an ongoing expense, and later pointed out that ARPA guidelines allow for spending over three years. He left as Council Member John Perkins said better prior communication with various city leaders could have headed off much of Monday's drama.

He also added later that he did communicate with Walker regarding the proposal, and all council members saw the memo from police in the spring, from when all departments submitted possible ways to spend ARPA funds.

“The whole idea of having discussion is to have give and take,” Perkins said. “There's a lot going on. If you have that communication, it eliminates a lot of politics and a lot of fluff and a lot of cameras. This ARPA money has helped out plug holes and get things established.”

Weir said the shot spotter program had initially been part of ARPA spending plans, but was removed because it could grow into an ongoing expense. Taking care of employee health had been a top priority with ARPA money, she said, and there are many ways to promote community safety beyond Monday's proposed expenses.

The mayor then lamented how discussion of stimulus fund spending had devolved into a “battle” between being for or against the police and the fire department.

“We're better than that,” she said. “We all want a city that has quality neighborhoods, 21st-century jobs, a growing economy. A safe, family friendly community with cultural diversity and a unique sense of history and place.”