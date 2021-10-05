Water testing if quarry goes forward

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

While a proposed limestone quarry remains up in the air in Sugar Creek, the city of Independence plans to have water studies ready in case that project moves forward.

Central Plains Cement and partner companies Talon Concrete and Quicksilver Readymix have asked Sugar Creek for rezoning and a permit to mine on land they own along Courtney-Atherton Road east of Missouri 291, across the highway from Independence's water plant.

The city's Courtney Bend water plant is on the west side of M-291, and it draws drinking water from an aquifer that supplies hundreds of thousands of people. The city has a 36-inch pipe carrying water from the plant across the proposed mine land, and Sugar Creek and other cities in Eastern Jackson County are wholesale customers of Independence water.

Independence city staff have lined up Black & Veatch for $100,000 to do a groundwater study on possible mining effects if the quarry project goes through. The City Council voted Monday to postpone the contract in case the quarry project gets pulled in Sugar Creek.

Independence Water Department Director Dan Montgomery said Central Plains has previously mined near the aquifer without negative effect. The Black & Veatch contract only goes through if Sugar Creek's Board of Alderman approves the special use permit for mining, he said.

“We're just getting it ready to make sure they're available, and then we can move forward with it if needed,” Montgomery said.

Sugar Creek's Planning and Zoning Commission voted last month against rezoning after hearing citizen pushback against the project, though the Board of Alderman isn't necessarily bound by the commission's recommendation. It is scheduled to take up the rezoning request Oct. 11.

A special-use permit is a separate matter and is still allowed with the land's current zoning, but Central Plains asked for the rezoning to better align the quarry project among several parcels of land. Planning and Zoning is scheduled to have a public hearing on the permit Oct. 14.