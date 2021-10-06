Comprehensive Mental Health Services could be merged into larger company

By Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Comprehensive Mental Health Services, based in Independence, is exploring a merger with a behavioral health center based in Springfield, Missouri, a move that could allow the non-profit organization to serve more people in Eastern Jackson County.

Comprehensive and Burrell Behavioral Health announced this week that their boards of directors have signed a letter of intent to explore a merger. According to Monday's release the two companies are in a “period of due diligence” of 30 to 90 days.

Burrell spokesperson Matthew Lemmon and Comprehensive President/CEO Julie Pratt both say it's too early to know how the combined entity would look. Burrell said the letter of intent was signed late in the summer after some informal discussions. The two companies offer similar services as state-designated community mental health centers, and Pratt said she is familiar with Burrell's CEO from state gatherings over the years.

“Immediately, our clients and employees wouldn't see major changes, but the support would allow us to expand our services and develop our workforce,” Pratt said.

Comprehensive, which has provided services in Eastern Jackson County for more than 50 years, is headquartered off 23rd Street in eastern Independence and has 10 locations throughout the area, including a recently purchased facility off U.S. 24 in Susquehanna, the Pierson Phillips Building that's for youth and family services.

Burrell, established in 1977, operates in 25 counties around southwest and central Missouri and northwest Arkansas and serves more than 40,000 clients a year.

Pratt said Comprehensive recently served about 5,500 clients in a year, a 40-percent increase in just four years, and the possible merger would allow it to maintain services for more clients.

“That is our hope,” Pratt said. “An organization our size, we don't have the infrastructure support a lot of larger companies do, and people end up taking on multiple tasks and multiple duties. We've reached that capacity and need that support. We need to continue to expand to meet the needs of the community, and growth is moving quickly.”

Pratt reported Comprehensive's budget at about $17 million to $18 million, and Lemmon said Burrell's operating budget for fiscal year 2022 is about $180 million.