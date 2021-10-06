Independence council approves turbine repairs

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Independence Power & Light will move ahead with repairs for two of its aging combustion turbines.

The City Council this week approved the recommendation from the Public Utilities Advisory Board to have two combustion turbines inspected and repaired at a total cost, officials hope, of no more than $1.9 million.

The two turbines, at the substation off Salisbury Road and Missouri 291, generate about 38 megawatts of power – when called upon to run – toward IPL's required capacity for regional power broker Southwest Power Pool. The council in July had delayed a decision on the more expensive repair until December, when a recommendation for new generation had been planned. But while the city expects this month to send out requests for proposals regarding that work, IPL staff now says it would be January until proposals come back, based on the project's complexity.

Any new generation would likely have to fit in the Blue Valley power plant site, and with construction and permits would take another two or three years before it's “up and running,” IPL Director Jim Nail said.

One combustion turbine has blade damage that Nail says will cost about $300,000 for General Electric to repair. The other turbine, with a generator flaw, “That's the big one,” he said. That will cost anywhere from $500,000 to $1.9 million, though the actual cost won't be known until it arrives for repairs, and Nail said it's more likely toward the lower-cost end, hence the total cost of up to $1.9 million.

Removing, repairing and reinstalling the turbines will take about two months, according to city documents. Rather than wait several more months with idle turbines and no decisions, the council decided to do the repairs. Industry experts have estimated the turbines still have several years of life in them with regular maintenance.

In the PUAB's recommendation from August, the council-appointed citizen group said the repairs represent the “prudent and cost-effective measure to maintain the generating capacity.”

The $1.9 million is covered under IPL's budget for this year.