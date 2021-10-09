Belated Bronze Star for Independence native Elizabeth Perez Melahn

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

When she retired from the United States Air Force after serving 30 years, Independence native Elizabeth Perez Melahn continued to serve with the military, aiding and advocating for wounded veterans.

All the while, she also pushed on her own behalf for a piece of recognition she believed a colleague likewise deserved.

Melahn learned in March that she would receive the Bronze Star, the military's fourth-highest individual decoration for bravery, heroism or meritorious service, for her service during a deployment to Afghanistan from July 2006 to July 2007. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, whose office helped push for Melahn to finally receive the Bronze Star after nearly 14 years, did the pinning presentation Aug. 30 at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, where Melahn now works as a civilian employee.

A 1978 graduate of William Chrisman High School, she retired from the Air Force in 2010 as a chief master sergeant, that branch's highest enlisted rank. Her husband Jeffrey, whom she first met in basic training and married in 1990, also retired then with that rank.

“Elated,” she said of being pinned 14 years after the fact. “It's one of those things I've dreamt about.”

“If you know you're right and deserve something, you fight for it,” Melahn said, adding that she doesn't believe something can't happen “unless it's etched in stone or in blood.”

Melahn's also served six months in Iraq in 2009 before her retirement. Earlier, she served twice in Saudi Arabia (October 1991 to April 1992 and May-September 2001).

But she's most proud of her time in Kabul, Afghanistan, after which she was promoted. Melahn was a senior mentor at the training camp for the logistics officers in the Afghan army, teaching them how to procure supplies. Twice a day, six days a week, she helped lead convoys under duress from the base to the presidential palace, and she set up improved tracking measures for arms and medical supplies – accountability measures that she said hadn't exist prior to her time there.

“I felt that I made a difference and that I had an impact on the lives of several Afghan people, military and civilian,” she said.

What chafed Melahn was seeing subsequent officers at that site receive the Bronze Star after continuing her methods. She says the racism she encountered from some commanding officers in Afghanistan in part kept her and teammate Capt. Jose Ortiz's Bronze Star hopes from being approved – a notion backed in the testimony of several service personnel who advocated for her Bronze Star.

Melahn credits colleague Michele Sisolak-Daye for pointing her in the right direction to ultimately receive her award and keeping her updated, as well as Cruz's office for the final push.

But as someone who, working in retirement as a recovery care coordinator, fought for wounded veterans' rights and benefits, “I always wish I had someone like me to advocate for me.”

Melahn said that coming from a poor family, she joined the Air Force as a way to serve her country and get an education – she's since earned an associate's degree and is one class from a bachelor's degree – and her career was more than she could’ve fathomed.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought I would achieve the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force,” she said. “I was a hard worker and dedicated to the mission, but I could not test worth a darn.”

Serving others, she said, “That's what I love doing; passion is helping people, that still holds true.”

Because of her time in Afghanistan, the military's recent departure there and subsequent scramble by migrants hit hard. Melahn said she still keeps in touch with some people she worked with in Kabul and tries to coordinate some kind of help where she can.

“I knew we would eventually have to pull out, but I didn't think it would fall apart so quickly,” she said. “Some people are so embedded. It broke my heart because I was on phone with my interpreter; he's in the States and has family there.”

“It's heart wrenching, because you see these kids and they haven't lived with anything but war. We made a promise to take care of them; we need to keep our promise.”