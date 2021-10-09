Encore Theatre show opens

By The Examiner staff

What: Encore Theatre of Independence, presents “Let Him Sleep 'Til It's Time for His Funeral,” a comedy by Peg Kehret, directed by Michael Daniels and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service)

Where: Powerhouse Theatre at Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St. (corner of Noland and Truman roads)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 15-16 and 2 p.m. Oct. 17.

Tickets: $10 for adults, $9 for senior (60-older) and $5 for children younger. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or by calling 816-325-7367.

What's the show about: John is anxious about turning 50 years old, thinking he's done nothing with his life. But his wife wants to show he's wrong with a surprise funeral instead of a birthday party, to show how much he's loved. When John catches wind of the idea and misunderstands, his reaction leads to more misunderstanding from his wife, and their daughter and neighbors have their own wacky ideas about the party. (from pioneerdrama.com)

CAST (Character: Actor)

Jackie Westmore: Patti Shockley

Marianne Dollefson: Kristi Hibschman

Elizabeth Dollefson: Molly Friel

Russ Westmore: Aaron Andes

John Dollefson: Robert Scoles

Mr. Jansen: Ken Kasten