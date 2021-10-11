Eastern Jackson County and metro COVID-19 cases: still high, still declining

By The Examiner staff

After a slight case rate increase from the end of September in Eastern Jackson County – the first increase in about two months – COVID-19 numbers dipped again last week.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside Kansas City and Independence, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 46 through Sunday, down from 55 last week after a slight jump from 51. In early August, that figure had been at 150.

Through Sunday, the Health Department’s seven-day positive test percentage was 8.8 percent, down 0.8 from last week after jumping nearly as much the week before that. Over the past three weeks, that figure has dropped more than four percentage points.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metric for high transmission is 10 percent or higher, and countywide that figure is 9.3 percent. Between 8 and 10 percent is considered “substantial” and between 5 and 8 percent is “moderate.”

The CDC's other metric for high community transmission is 100 or more new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days. The county Health Department lists its number at 119 for EJC, down from 144 last week.

The county Health Department's case total outside of Kansas City and Independence this week is listed at 39,065, an increase of more than 350 since last week, with 494 total deaths (three more in the last week).

Independence reported 20,313 total cases through the end of September and 237 deaths. The city's dashboard has not yet been updated over the past week.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council’s dashboard, 47.9 percent of the population in Jackson County had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, up just 0.6 percentage points from last week and still slightly below the statewide figure of 48.2 percent that ranks on the lower end nationally.

The county figure of those fully vaccinated includes 35.6 percent for those ages 12 to 17, 53.2 percent of those 18 to 64 and 82.7 percent of those 65 and older.

Metrowide, 52 percent of the total population has been vaccinated, up just three-tenths of a percentage point from last week.

According to the MARC dashboard, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area stood at 81 as of Sunday, down from 102 last week and 113 the week before that, continuing a steady decline from 167 in mid-August.

Metrowide, there have been 219,531 confirmed cases and 3,020 deaths since the pandemic began, about 2,500 additional cases and 63 additional deaths from last week's totals.