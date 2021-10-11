No word on when Truman Library, Truman Home in Independence will reopen

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

More than two months after the Truman Library & Museum in Independence closed due to increasing COVID-19 numbers in the area, there is no word yet on when the library might reopen.

Library officials have no update on when the museum might reopen other than as “COVID numbers have not reached a point for the National Archives to authorize reopening,” a spokesperson said.

Similarly, the Truman Home National Historic Site has not yet reopened for indoor public tours, though National Park Service rangers have for a couple of months been giving outdoor tours of the Truman Home and Noland Home on Delaware Street in Independence/ Those tours are offered Wednesday through Sunday. The farm home in Grandview and the visitor center remain closed to the public.

Carol Dage, superintendent of the Truman Home National Historic Site, said last week there are “no changes at present, but we are discussing what getting into fall and cooler weather will look like for the park.”

The Truman Library closed July 26 after opening July 2, following a massive renovation that stretched nearly two years because of the pandemic. In those weeks, the library sold only timed advance tickets to limit crowds, and nearly all tickets sold out.

Of the 13 presidential libraries administered by the National Archives and Records Administration, only four are open, and only two – the Nixon and Reagan libraries in suburban Los Angeles – are operating with normal daily hours.

The Franklin Roosevelt Library in Hyde Park, New York, and the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston are open with limited hours. Opened libraries generally have timed tickets, as well. The Lincoln Presidential Library in Springfield, Illinois, which is not administered by NARA, is open for regular hours.

California is one of just two states, along with Connecticut, listed at “substantial” community transmission rather than high transmission, according to CDC guidelines. Specifically, Orange County (the Nixon library) and Ventura County (Reagan) are listed at substantial spread, whereas 90 percent of United States counties remain listed at high spread.

The CDC bases community transmission levels on new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days (high is 100 or greater) and percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the past seven days (10 percent or greater).