Steers loose in downtown Blue Springs fan out to high-traffic areas

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

A cow getting loose from the meat processing plant in downtown Blue Springs and having to be euthanized, as happened Wednesday afternoon, is not unprecedented, police say.

Three steers taken to Valley Oaks Meats for processing escaped to the streets, and Police Chief Bob Muenz said officers ultimately had to shoot two of them for safety reasons after the trio fanned out from downtown, One got close to Interstate 70.

A Valley Oaks employee told The Examiner one steer knocked through a gate panel as the three were being unloaded from a trailer to the corral behind shop, allowing all three to escape.

Having three steers separately on the loose also made Tuesday unfortunate and more challenging, the chief said, as they sauntered through downtown and then made their way through residential and business areas. Citizens documented one steer trotting north along Missouri 7.

Officers and Valley Oaks workers were able to corral one cow between two houses near St. John LaLande Catholic Parish, off R.D. Mize Road near M-7.

Another cow made it farther north and was shot in the parking area of Hampton Inn and Emerald Event Space (formerly Clancy's) on South Outer Road next to I-70.

A third cow reached the football field on Vesper Street across from the Blue Springs High School's freshman campus and next to Thomas Ultican Elementary. It became aggressive and had to be shot, police said. The Blue Springs School District said in a message to families that students were inside both school buildings when that happened.

“It was an unfortunate incident, and the location was undesirable, but in the end, we were kind of faced with a tough decision,” Muenz said.

“In their defense, the owners were really working hard with us to get those cattle.”

Muenz said police couldn't find an available veterinarian, and the department's animal control officers no longer carry tranquilizers because of the liability associated with myriad regulations for specific animal tranquilizers.

It's the first time for such an occurrence with Valley Oaks since it moved into the butcher shop on 12th Street just north of Main Street in 2020. Muenz said he can't recall this happening in his half-dozen years with Blue Springs, as the meat plant formerly had been known as Winters. But several times, when Winters operated at the site, a cow might get loose. Sometimes they could be corralled, Muenz said, but sometimes they had to be tranquilized or put down, including on Main Street.

“A guy from Winters came in once and said they had cows escape all the time,” Valley Oaks employee Kayla Reynolds said. “It's happened before. It was just an aggressive cow that got a little frisky.”

“It's unusual, but not unprecedented, and the bad thing is three got out at one time, and they get separated,” Muenz said, adding that well-intentioned citizens tried to help but perhaps agitated the steers further.

“Finally, we had to make a decision,” he said. “Somebody or something was going to get hurt, and it was in the best interest of public safety.”