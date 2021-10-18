Jackson County remains at high level of COVID transmission

By The Examiner staff

Several counties in Missouri have dropped from “high” to “substantial” rates of community transmission of COVID-19, according to federal metrics, though Jackson County remains high as local case rates essentially remained the same over the last week.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside Kansas City and Independence, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 45.8 through Sunday, essentially the same a week earlier but down 47 percent from four weeks earlier. In early August, that figure had been at 150.

Through Sunday, the Health Department’s seven-day positive test percentage was 8.3 percent, down 0.5 from a week earlier and essentially the same as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention number for Jackson County as a whole. Over the past four weeks, that figure has dropped more than 4 percentage points.

The CDC metric for high transmission is 10 percent or higher. Between 8 and 10 percent is considered “substantial,” and between 5 and 8 percent is “moderate.”

The CDC's other metric for high community transmission is 100 or more new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days. The county Health Department lists its number at 118 for EJC, compared with 119 a week earlier and 144 the week before. The CDC's number for Jackson County is 145.

Clay and Platte counties have dropped to substantially, according to the CDC. Nationwide, 84 percent of U.S. counties remain at high transmission, though last week it was about 90 percent.

The county Health Department's case total outside of Kansas City and Independence this week is listed at 39,431, an increase of more than 366 since last week, with 506 total deaths, including four in the last week.

Independence reported 20,313 total cases through the end of September and 237 deaths. The city's dashboard has not been updated this month.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council’s dashboard, 48.6 percent of the population in Jackson County had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, up just 0.7 percentage points from last week and nearly matching the statewide figure of 48.7 percent that ranks on the lower end nationally.

The county figure of those fully vaccinated includes 38.7 percent for those ages 12 to 17, 53.9 percent of those 18 to 64 and 79.2 percent of those 65 and older.

Metrowide, 52.8 percent of the total population has been vaccinated, up eight-tenths of a percentage point from last week.

According to the MARC dashboard, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area stood at 78 as of Sunday, down from 90 last week and 102 the week before that, continuing a steady decline from 167 in mid-August.

Metrowide, there have been 221,683 confirmed cases and 3,066 deaths since the pandemic began, about 2,100 additional cases and 46 additional deaths from last week's totals.