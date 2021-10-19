Independence council agrees on some public safety expenses

Mike Genet

The Examiner

Following several sometimes contentious attempts to change federal stimulus fund spending for police and fire service, the Independence City Council reached some consensus Monday.

The council unanimously voted to move $350,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds slated for “City Hall security and citizen interaction improvements” to spend instead on several one-time police and fire expenses.

Without going into much detail, City Manager Zach Walker said, there are some security improvements that staff wants to make to City Hall, as well as improving customer flow.

“We were going to address those,” he said, “but having seen the discussion the last few weeks from the council and the priority to address public safety needs, we asked for feedback and what one-time expenditures we could do for $350,000.”

According to city documents, Mayor Eileen Weir and Council Members John Perkins and Dan Hobart asked city staff to consult with the police and fire chiefs and identify some key one-time expenditures.

For the fire department, more than $193,000 will go toward a new ladder truck, which will take a year to make and would cost nearly $1.17 million, though the city will save $25,000 by prepaying, according to city documents.

For police, funds will go toward sniper rifles ($33,600), the K-9 unit ($14,000), detention unit cameras ($74,700) and a radio tower camera system (nearly $34,000).

Council Members Mike Huff, Mike Steinmeyer and Brice Stewart had asked in recent weeks to divert funding from other items in the ARPA spending plan, including Square Streetscape work and early loan repayments and instead use that money for a variety of police and fire expenses. But the other council members questioned how much those officials had consulted police and fire on the matter and if some of that spending would create future problems when the federal money runs out. That split led to several 3-3 votes, and many bristled at Hobart's remarks that council members and citizens shouldn't go “shopping” on their own for police.

The council earlier did approve retention bonuses and hiring incentive programs for police totaling $1.79 million from the ARPA funds. The non-profit Independence Police Foundation has said it hopes to raise funds toward body cameras and de-escalation training, items Stewart had tried to divert funds toward.

Before Monday's vote, Stewart said he would support the measure since the suggestions came directly from police, though “I would like to vote no because of politics played on previous amendments.”

Steinmeyer said he was willing to support Monday's proposal, “But I'm disappointed we elected not to do better,” referring to earlier votes.

Weir again reminded citizens of the upcoming measures on the Nov. 2 ballot – one to designate further use tax funds for police personnel and another to raise the fire department sales tax by a half-cent.