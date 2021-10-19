Independence council member returns from illness

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Independence City Council Member Karen DeLuccie, who has been absent from council meetings for two months while recovering from a medical emergency, joined Monday's meeting remotely and said she hopes to join in person in two weeks.

“I miss our town, and I miss our people,” DeLuccie said on her video feed at the end-of-meeting comments, adding that she appreciated all the best wishes she's received.

DeLuccie has been in Florida since mid-August, after she went there for a short vacation at a family property and while there had a medical emergency. The first meeting she missed was Aug. 16, when the council voted down a possible mask mandate in the city and voted to put police and fire funding measures on the Nov. 2 ballot.

DeLuccie, an at-large council representative, is nearing the end of her second term and has said she plans to run for re-election in 2022. The last day for candidates to file is Nov. 24.

“We're very happy to see you, and you look terrific,” Mayor Eileen Weir said in opening Monday's meeting, followed by some hearty applause from those in council chambers. Several council members added their appreciation for her return at the end of the meeting.