Rae's Cafe reopening in Independence

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Rae's Cafe plans to reopen, but not in Blue Springs.

The diner formerly off Missouri 7 in Blue Springs, which a judge ordered closed after it repeatedly violated Jackson County's mask requirement and subsequently lost its food permit, is getting ready to reopen in Independence.

Independence City Council Member Mike Huff told The Examiner that Rae's owner Amanda Wohletz will open the diner in the former Responders Grill and Bar space off Missouri 291 just south of 23rd Street.

Independence has its own health department and unlike the county did not institute a mask mandate in August for indoor public spaces.

Wohletz and Rae's Cafe had its food permit revoked Sept. 3 by the county Health Department after several customer complaints about not following the mask mandate, and then warnings and citations from the county. After the permit was revoked, the diner continued to operate as a “private club,” charging a $1 membership fee and claiming it was exempt from the public health order.

The county a week later took out a restraining order to close the diner. After Wohletz filed a counterclaim suit to end the restraining order, a Jackson County judge on Sept. 23 ruled the public health order lawful and upheld the restraining order.