Drug take-back events set for Saturday across Eastern Jackson County

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

As part of Saturday's bi-annual National Drug Take Back Day, coordinated by the National Drug Enforcement Administration, Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence is hosting its third annual “Crush the Crisis” Opioid Take Back Day.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be the DEA's 21st such event. Centerpoint is part of HCA Midwest's own effort to stem opioid abuse or overdose.

In Drug Take Back Day, many area law enforcement agencies accept drop-offs of unused, expired or unwanted drugs, sometimes in coordination with medical service providers. Participation is free, anonymous and not dependent on residency. There are more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

Prescription and over-the-counter medications – including patches, ointments, vitamins and drugs for pets – all will be accepted for disposal. Medications can be left in the original bottles.

Liquids, needles and syringes, inhalers and thermometers will not be accepted.

In the April drug take back day, the DEA reported 420 tons of medications were collected from more than 5,000 sites. The previous 20 drug take-back days have netted more than 7,000 tons of medication.

Last October, Centerpoint and other HCA Midwest locations collected more than 13,500 pounds – 6 ½ tons – of medication.

“That's a huge number, that otherwise any number of bad things could happen,” said Centerpoint CEO Bret Kolman, referring to any number of illicit and accidental ingestions that can take place with unused medications. “That's a lot of little pills where you have a lot of chances for mischief.”

“Also, you know it's not going into the water system.”

Drop-off sites are scheduled at the following locations in Eastern Jackson County:

Independence

• City Hall parking lot, 111 E. Maple St.

• Centerpoint Medical Center (medical office building south entrance), 19550 E. 39th St.

• Children’s Mercy East, 20300 E. Valley View Parkway.

Kansas City

• CVS, 4650 Lee's Summit Road (just south of U.S. 40).

Blue Springs

• Police Department, 1100 S.W. Smith St.

Grain Valley

• Police Department, 711 Main St.

Oak Grove

• Police Department, 2110 S. Broadway.

Lee's Summit

• Police Department, 10 N.E. Tudor Road.

• Lee’s Summit Medical Center (ER entrance), 2100 S.E. Blue Parkway.

• John Knox Village, Places restaurant, 1001 N.W. Chipman Road