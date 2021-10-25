Grain Valley seeking public comment on possible new police building

By The Examiner staff

A community study group formed to help Grain Valley decide on a potential new police building will have its first meeting Tuesday evening.

The meeting, which is open to the public, is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Grain Valley Community Center, 713 Main St., behind City Hall.

According to the city, the group will meet over the next three months to learn Police Department needs and what should be considered in planning a new facility. City Administrator Ken Murphy told aldermen that initial plans are for the new police facility to be next to the pavilion, east of the Community Center and pool.

The study group consists of seven residents and business owners. An open house is to be held to share its findings and recommendations before any recommendation is formally submitted to the city. According to the city, there will be additional opportunities for public involvement in planning the design.

Voters last year turned down bond issues for a new community campus on the former Sni-A-Bar Farm land in the south side of the city. That would have included a new police headquarters. Last month the Board of Aldermen voted to retain the firm Hoefer Welker for planning and design services related to a new police station and City Hall renovation.