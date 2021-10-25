EJC COVID-19 stats update

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Although about half of counties in Missouri have dropped “high” to “substantial” or even “moderate” rates of community transmission of COVID-19 according to federal metrics Jackson County remains high despite local case rates dipping slightly over the last week.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside Kansas City and Independence, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 40 through Sunday, down from 45 a week earlier and down 47 percent from four weeks earlier. In early August, that figure had been at 150.

Through Sunday, the Health Department’s seven-day positive test percentage was 7.15 percent, down 1.1 from a week earlier and slightly above the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention number for Jackson County as a whole.

The CDC metric for high transmission is 10 percent or higher. Between 8 and 10 percent is considered “substantial,” and between 5 and 8 percent is “moderate.”

The CDC's other metric for high community transmission is 100 or more new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days. The county Health Department lists its number at 103 for EJC, compared with 118 a week earlier and 144 three weeks ago. The CDC's number for Jackson County is 133 (111 statewide) down from 145 last week.

The county Health Department's case total outside of Kansas City and Independence this week is listed at 39,692, an increase of more than 261 since last week, with 513 total deaths, including six in the last week.

The city of Independence reported 20,313 total cases through mid-October and 223 deaths.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council’s dashboard, 49 percent of the population in Jackson County had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, up just 0.4 percentage points from last week and nearly matching the statewide figure that ranks on the lower end nationally.

The county figure of those fully vaccinated includes 39.2 percent for those ages 12 to 17, 54.4 percent of those 18 to 64 and 79.5 percent of those 65 and older.

Metrowide, 53.2 percent of the total population has been vaccinated, up four-tenths of a percentage point from last week.

Dr. Steven Stites, chief medical officer of the University of Kansas Health System, said last week the mix-and-match approach for vaccine booster shots, recently approved by the FDA, is something medical leaders have been following for months.

“There's emerging data that mixing and matching is OK, and perhaps even advantageous,” Stites said. “If you mix them, you might get a broader possible defense.”

According to the MARC dashboard, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area stood at 72 as of Sunday, down from 84 last week and continuing a steady decline from 167 in mid-August.

Metrowide, there have been 223,367 confirmed cases and 3,095 deaths since the pandemic began, about 1,600 additional cases and 29 additional deaths from last week's totals.