Independence public safety questions on Tuesday's ballot

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Independence voters will consider two questions on the ballot next Tuesday for public safety funding – one each for the police and fire departments.

Polls in Missouri are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

Question 1 asks voters to replace the city’s one-eighth-cent sales tax for the Fire Department and with a half-cent tax for additional personnel and further capital improvements such as vehicles, equipment and buildings. City staff estimates that the new tax would generate about another $6 million annually for the Fire Department.

The new tax would be permanent; it could only be repealed with voter approval. The one-eighth-cent tax first was approved by voters in 2004 and renewed in 2016. Without any changes, it would sunset in 2026.

Question 2 asks voters to amend the local use tax – sales taxes applied to online purchases – so that funding could go toward all sworn police officers and equipment.

Currently, use tax funds are dedicated toward animal shelter funding (about $750,000 annually) and for 30 additional police officer positions (about $3 million). City staff estimates the amendment would mean about $1 million additionally from the use tax toward police personnel and equipment, with no decrease in animal shelter funding, and no tax increase.

Question 1 – fire

The Fire Department asked city staff to put the higher sales tax on the ballot because big-ticket needs have far outgrown available funds. The one-eighth cent tax generates about $2 million a year and supplements the general fund allocation for the Fire Department.

Compared with 6,700 calls for response in 1992, the department took 23,400 calls in 2020 – a 3 percent increase from 2019 – Chief Doug Short said. Firefighter Chris Fairbanks, president of Local 781 of the International Association of Fire Fighters, said this year projects to have a 10 percent increase, and this on a force that has shrunk from 190 people and 18 vehicles in 1992 to fewer than 160 people and 15 vehicles now.

The two oldest stations – on 35th Street near Sterling Avenue and on Truman Road near the old power plant – are in dire need of replacement, Fairbanks and Short said, and three other east-side stations built in the 1980s were intended to be 10-year buildings.

Short has told the City Council that if voters approved the tax, it would be prudent to do a study to best determine future station locations. The retail area around 39th Street, U.S. 40 and Missouri 291 would be a possible area for a new station, he said.

Endorsements for Question 1 include the Independence Chamber of Commerce. The political action committee of IAFF Local 781 has received a majority of its funding this year from the union – $11,500. Other top contributors this year include Ken and Cindy McClain ($5,000), Monopoly Acquisitions ($2,500) and Cardwell & Associates ($500). The Local 781 PAC has spent $8,400 for this election.

Question 2 – police

Voters approved the city's use tax two years ago, directing money to the animal shelter and additional police officers, with any additional funds going into the general fund. The amendment is designed to have more funding can go directly for police personnel and ideally help with chronic staff shortages.

While the use tax bumped the Independence Police Department to 230 budgeted positions, the city has not been able to fill any of the additional positions created by the use and as of mid-August had 35 vacancies – with a few dozen officers eligible to retire in the next five years.

Additional use tax funds would go toward equipment and higher officer pay, which police believe will help with recruiting as well as the overwork cited by many current and former officers.

The non-profit Independence Police Foundation organized the Citizens For More Police committee in support of Question 2.

According to the latest filing with Missouri Ethics Commission, the committee has raised $6,500 for the election. Top contributors include:

• $2,000 from the Independence Civic Council.

• $1,000 from the Committee to Elect John Perkins.

• $500 each from John Hagan, Truth in Campaigns.

• $463.50 from Council Member Dan Hobart.

• $250 each from Officer Jason Peterson and Downey Construction.