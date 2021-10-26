Halloween parade returns to the Independence Square

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Independence's 73rd annual Halloween Parade, organized by the Chamber of Commerce and considered the longest-running Halloween parade in the area, returns Saturday around the Independence Square.

The parade runs 10 a.m. to noon, beginning on Walnut Avenue near Pleasant Street, going through the Square and ending at McCoy Park.

The parade did not take place last year amid pandemic public health guidelines at the time. It would have been the 72nd annual parade, and in lieu of it the chamber hosted a virtual a 5K.

“One of the suggested routes for that was the parade route, and we decided since we still did something with the parade route, we would call this one the 73rd,” said Morgan Welch, special events coordinator with chamber.

The parade normally has 60 to 75 entries, Welch said, and after last year's cancelation there has been a “solid” response for participation. As of Tuesday morning, there are 62 entries.

People can expect to see the usual mix of marching bands, community organizations, dance groups, emergency vehicles, tractors and classic cars and, with municipal elections early next year, a handful of political groups or candidates.

What’s the Halloween parade route?

After beginning on Walnut near Pleasant, the parade goes east to Main Street, then north two blocks to Lexington Avenue, at the Truman Courthouse. The parade then turns west on Lexington for three blocks, then north on Spring Street for several blocks, past Truman Road, before veering left on Bess Truman Parkway and ending at McCoy Park.

Where can I park for the parade?

Parking should be available on the side of many streets near the parade route, and in several lots nearby. The Community of Christ Temple parking lot off Walnut is not available, as it is used for parade staging.