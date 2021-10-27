Bond refinancing should save Independence millions

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

By refinancing debt associated with Cable Dahmer Arena, the city of Independence looks to save a few million dollars in the long run.

The City Council last week approved borrowing $12 million from the Missouri Development Finance Board to refinance a series of bonds for the arena, which opened in 2009. Director of Finance and Administration Bryan Kidney said, the city will now pay those bonds off in 2031 instead of 2034, with a savings of more than $3.8 million.

City Manager Zach Walker told the council this refinancing was another cost-saving opportunity that arose.

“With, still, the favorable interest rates in the market, we've been trying to take advantage of those to save on our overall debt service payment long term,” he said.

When the city built the $68 million arena, it paid for all but a few million dollars with several series of bonds. Kidney said the city will have a chance to refinance another set soon.

“Just like anyone would refinance their mortgage, that's what we're doing,” he said. “We're not really changing structure; we're going out, issuing new debt, taking proceeds from that debt and paying off higher interest debt and continuing to make the payments. We've kept the cash flow similar, but the difference is we took off the last three years of debt.”

Arena bonds are paid for with revenues from the extra three-quarter-cent sales tax in the Events Center Community Improvement District – essentially the retail area around Interstate 70, Interstate 470, 39th Street and U.S. 40.

While one series will now get paid off a couple years early, some other arena bonds as of now go further into the 2030s. Still, the bonds have an A-minus rating from Standard & Poors, and in general have performed “extremely well,” Walker said later.

“There's lots of strong retail in the area, and more on the way,” he said.